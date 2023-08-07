MagazineBuy Print

Van der Poel answered nature’s call in comfort during protest

The elite men’s race was brought to a standstill after 80km when anti-fossil fuel protesters from a group named This is Rigged blocked the road.

Published : Aug 07, 2023 08:31 IST , GLASGOW - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Netherlands’ Mathieu van der Poel celebrates after winning on day four of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday Aug. 6, 2023
Netherlands’ Mathieu van der Poel celebrates after winning on day four of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday Aug. 6, 2023 | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Netherlands’ Mathieu van der Poel celebrates after winning on day four of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday Aug. 6, 2023 | Photo Credit: AP

Newly-crowned Dutch world road champion Mathieu Van der Poel said he used a nearly hour-long stoppage to Sunday’s showpiece race to answer the call of nature in comfort.

The elite men’s race was brought to a standstill after 80km when anti-fossil fuel protesters from a group named This is Rigged blocked the road.

While some riders took on food and drink or had a massage in a team car, Van der Poel’s needs were rather more urgent, and he managed to find a house for a comfort break rather than having to skip behind the nearest hedge.

“I went into a house,” the 28-year-old said at his press conference in Glasgow where he became the first Dutchman in 38 years to win the world road race title despite suffering a crash with 15km to go.

Also Read: UCI World C’Ships: Leitao makes history with Portugal’s first gold in track cycling

“The interruption lasted quite a long time, and I had to go to the toilet. I don’t think I was the only one. So thanks to the people who welcomed us.”

Britain’s Owain Doull, who was part of a nine-rider breakaway that first encountered the blockage, said he had passed the time sitting in the race director’s car eating Bakewell tarts.

“It was a bizarre day in that sense. The protest was going on ahead, they said it was going to take probably half an hour so we bundled into whatever car was nearest and bunkered down until we could get going again.”

Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
