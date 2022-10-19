World Shooting Championship: Ramita Jindal secures air rifle gold in thriller

Ramita Jindal was brilliant at the crunch as she beat Shen Ying of China for the gold 16-12 in junior women’s air rifle in the World Championship in Cairo, Egypt, on Wednesday.

Tied 12-12 in the gold match, Ramita shot 10.8 and 10.7 to secure the gold as the Chinese responded with 9.8 and 10.6. Ramita had topped the second stage of qualification after eventual bronze medallist, Tilottama Sen had topped qualification with 633.4.

In the 50-metre free pistol, the Indian junior women, Divanshi, Varsha Singh and Tiyana Phogat, swept the three medals. Rhythm Sangwan won the silver in women’s standard pistol event. In junior men’s 50-metre free pistol, Abhinav Choudhary lost the gold 6-9 on the score of inner-10s after being tied on 546 with Song Seungho of Korea.

Vijayveer Sidhu won the bronze in standard pistol with 574. Sri Karthik Sabari Raj and Divyansh Singh Panwar made the junior men’s air rifle final, but finished sixth and seventh respectively. Sabari Raj had shot 633.2 in qualification. Vidit Jain (626.5), Shahu Tushar Mane (623.4) and Abhinav Shaw (623.3) placed 10th, 16th and 19th respectively.

In the rapid fire junior mixed team event on Tuesday, India had won the gold through Payal Khatri and Adarsh Singh, apart from the bronze through Tejaswani and Sameer Gulia.

India continued to be second on the medals table with 10 gold, five silver and 10 bronze, behind China which had 20 gold, 14 silver and 9 bronze.

The results:

Air rifle: Junior women: 1. Ramita JIndal 16 (262.8) 629.6; 2. Shen Ying (Chn) 12 (262.4) 629.7; 3. Tilottama Sen 261.0 (633.4); 5. Nancy 206.9 (628.1); 9. Yukthi Rajendra 627.1.

25m rapid fire pistol: Junior mixed team: 1. India-2 (Payal Khatri, Adarsh Singh) 17 (382) 567; 2. China (Feng Sixuan, Liu Yangpan) 9 (374) 571; 3. Inida (Tejaswani, Sameer Gulia) 16 (370) 560; 4. China-2 (Luo Zizhao, Wang Shiwen) 10 (354) 541.

25m standard pistol: Junior men: 1, Pavlo Korostylov (Ukr) 582; 2. Christian Reitz (Ger) 575; 3. Vijayveer Sidhu 574; 16. Anish Bhanwala 566; 22. Vijay Kumar 562.

Women: 1. Xiao Jiaruixuan (Chn) 575; 2. Rhythm Sangwan 573; 3. Chen Yan (Chn) 572.

50m free pistol: Junior men: 1. Song Seungho (Kor) 546 (9x); 2. Abhinv Choudhary 546 (6x); 3. Lee Seungjun (Kor) 543.

Junior women: 1. Divanshi 547; 2. Varsh aSingh 539; 3. Tiyana Phogat 523; 4. Khushi Kapoor 521.