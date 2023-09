World Weightlifting Championships 2023: Paris Olympics qualifiers - Indians in action, Live streaming info, Schedule

The World Weightlifting Championships 2023 is set to begin at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Olympic Complex in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Monday, September 4.

Six Indians are participating in the event which acts as a qualifying event for the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Mirabai Chanu, Achinta Sheuli, Ajith Narayan, Bindyarani Devi, Gurdeep Singh and Shubham Tanaji Todkar are the representatives from India.

Tokyo Olympic Silver medallist Chanu will participate only in the weigh-in ahead of the event as she keeps herself injury-free ahead of the Asian Games in Hangzhou later this month.

The Championships will end on September 17.

India Squad for World Weightlifting Championships 2023 Mirabai Chanu - women’s 49kg (only participating in weigh-in) Bindyarani Devi - women’s 55kg Achinta Sheuli - men’s 73kg Ajith Narayan - men’s 73kg Gurdeep Singh - men’s +109kg Shubham Tanaji Todkar - men’s 61kg

Where can the World Wrestling Championships 2023 be viewed in India? The World Wrestling Championships 2023 will not be telecasted on any channel in India. The event will however be live streamed on the Olympics.com website.