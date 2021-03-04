UWW Ranking Series: Neeraj in line for bronze, four other Indians lose in Rome event

India's Greco Roman wrestler Neeraj kept himself in contention of a bronze medal in the 63kg but four of his compatriots lost on the opening day of the UWW Ranking Series event here on Thursday.

Neeraj began by losing his quarterfinal 1-4 to Sultan Aseetuly but since the Kazakshtan's wrestler reached the final, he got a repechage round.

Making the most of the chance, Neeraj defeated Russia's Aleksei Tadykin 7-3 to book himself a slot in the bronze play-off, in which he will clash with America's Samuel lee Jones.

Gaurav Duhoon though squandered his opportunity when he lost his repechage round in the 67kg as he lost to Turkey's Murat Firat by technical superiority.

Arjun Halakurki defeated Andre Ricardo Cardoso Oliveira Silva from Portugal by technical superiority after losing his first two 55kg bouts in similar fashion.

Manish was ousted from the 60kg competition after his quarterfinal defeat against America's Ildar Hafizov by technical superiority.

In the 87kg, Sunil Kumar faded in the Qualification round, losing to Russia's Bekkhan Ozdoev by technical superiority.