Breakthrough stars of 2020

Getting the call up T. Natarajan has been one of the biggest talking points in cricket scene of 2020. After scalping 16 wickets for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, the pacer from Salem travelled to Australia with the Indian team as a net bowler. But an injury to Navdeep Saini saw him making it to the One-Day International (ODI) squad as a backup and Natarajan went on to play the third ODI in Sydney, where he dismissed Marnus Labuschagne and Ashton Agar. Natarajan also featured in the three-match Twenty20 International series against Australia and scalped six wickets. He was also drafted into the Test squad as a replacement for Umesh Yadav, who was injured during the second Test in Melbourne. - Shayan Acharya Photo: Sportzpics/BCCI

