PODCAST: Amol Muzumdar on playing for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy; Indian team selection woes; playing with Sachin Tendulkar and more

Amol Muzumdar in conversation with Vijay Lokapally for Sportstar’s ‘Domestic Cricket Tales’ podcast series

Vijay Lokapally
29 March, 2023 13:53 IST
Mumbai cricketer turned coach Amol Muzumdar speaks to Vijay Lokapally about playing for the famed Mumbai team along with stalwarts like Sachin Tendulkar, Sanjay Manjrekar and Vinod Kamli among others. He recalls stories of travelling with the legends and what it meant to learn from them along with lessons today’s generation can learn from the greats of the game and much more

