Podcast: Cristiano Ronaldo interview, Man United future, FIFA World Cup 2022 hopes

This is a special episode of our podcast ‘The Full Time Show’ where we take a segue from the World Cup and discuss Cristiano Ronaldo’s interview with Piers Morgan, his future at Manchester United and much more 

Neeladri BhattacharjeeLavanya Lakshmi NarayananAneesh Dey
17 November, 2022 00:31 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United reacts during the Premier League match

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United reacts during the Premier League match | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo says that the club has betrayed him and that he is being forced out, while he has no respect for manager Erik ten Hag.

In an interview with Piers Morgan for TalkTV, released on Sunday, Ronaldo was asked whether United’s hierarchy was trying to push him out of the club.

“Yes, not only the coach (Ten Hag), but another two or three guys around the club. I felt betrayed,” he said.

We discuss the interview, Ronaldo’s club football future and much more in this podcast:

