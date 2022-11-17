Podcast: Cristiano Ronaldo interview, Man United future, FIFA World Cup 2022 hopes

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo says that the club has betrayed him and that he is being forced out, while he has no respect for manager Erik ten Hag.

In an interview with Piers Morgan for TalkTV, released on Sunday, Ronaldo was asked whether United’s hierarchy was trying to push him out of the club.

“Yes, not only the coach (Ten Hag), but another two or three guys around the club. I felt betrayed,” he said.

