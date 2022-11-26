Podcast

FIFA World Cup daily podcast: Qatar knocked out, Valencia and Neymar’s injury, USA-England’s frustrating stalemate

Tune in to Sportstar’s daily FIFA World Cup podcast to keep up with the latest from the marquee tournament underway in Qatar.

Abhishek SainiAashin PrasadNihit Sachdeva
26 November, 2022 16:02 IST
Aashin Prasad, Nihit Sachdeva and Abhishek Saini recap the action from day 6 (November 25) in our daily World Cup podcast

Qatar was knocked out of the World Cup becoming only the second country after South Africa to exit a home World Cup in the group stage. USA and England played out a frustrating goalless draw while Iran stunned Wales with two stoppage-time goals to get its first points in the group stage. Ecuador’s Enner Valencia reached another goal-scoring milestone but aggravated his knee injury and might miss out on his team’s upcoming games, as will Neymar and Danilo (at least in the group stages) for Brazil.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
