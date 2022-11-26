FIFA World Cup daily podcast: Qatar knocked out, Valencia and Neymar’s injury, USA-England’s frustrating stalemate

Qatar was knocked out of the World Cup becoming only the second country after South Africa to exit a home World Cup in the group stage. USA and England played out a frustrating goalless draw while Iran stunned Wales with two stoppage-time goals to get its first points in the group stage. Ecuador’s Enner Valencia reached another goal-scoring milestone but aggravated his knee injury and might miss out on his team’s upcoming games, as will Neymar and Danilo (at least in the group stages) for Brazil.

Aashin Prasad, Nihit Sachdeva and Abhishek Saini recap the action from day 6 (November 25) in our daily World Cup podcast