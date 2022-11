Lionel Messi’s magic helped Argentina beat Mexico 2-0 while Robert Lewandowski ended his World Cup duck with a goal against Saudi Arabia in their 2-0 victory. Australia beat Tunisia 1-0 while defending champion France became the first team to go through to the round of 16 with a 2-1 win over Denmark, courtesy a brace by Kylian Mbappe.

Neeladri Bhattacharjee, Nihit Sachdeva and Abhishek Saini recap the action from day 7 (November 26) in our daily World Cup podcast