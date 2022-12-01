Here’s the full playlist of wrap episodes from Sportstar’s Football podcast - the Full Time Show. Follow all the updates from the FIFA World Cup on the show.

LATEST EPISODE: NOV 30: Knockouts relief for Argentina, Poland; Aussies march on, Tunisia stuns France

NOV 29: Netherlands, England through to knockouts; records for Rashford, Gakpo; Senegal’s turnaround

NOV 28: Ronaldo’s hair of god; Brazil, Portugal through to R16; resistance from the African nations

NOV 27: Canada knocked out, Germany stays alive, Morocco stuns Belgium as open WC continues

NOV 26: Messi lifeline for Argentina, Lewandowski’s World Cup duck ends, France through to R16

NOV 25:Qatar knocked out; Netherlands, England have woeful nights; Valencia injury

NOV 24: Ronaldo brushes off controversy with records; Richarlison’s screamer for Brazil

NOV 23: Japan stuns Germany; Spain’s youngsters thrash Costa Rica; Belgium escapes with win over Canada

NOV 22: FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 3 recap: Saudi Arabia stuns Messi’s Argentina; Ochoa plans Lewandowski penalty snub - Talking points

NOV 21: FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 2 recap: Saka powers England to big win; Gakpo, Noppert shine for Holland; Bale secures draw for Wales

NOV 20: FIFA World Cup Day 1: Jungkook, Morgan Freeman shine; Ecuador thrashes Qatar despite VAR drama

WHERE TO FOLLOW THE 2022 FIFA WORLD CUP:

Follow the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Sports 18 and Jio Cinema. You can also follow detailed coverage of the World Cup on Sportstar with our LIVE blogs, review pieces, stat compilations, videos and podcasts. Sportstar’s editor Ayon Sengupta is in Qatar, bringing you coverage from ground zero.