Podcasts Podcast Sportstar Explains: IPL Media Rights - BCCI scores jackpot, will the benefits trickle down? Sportstar and The Hindu Businessline analyse the biggest talking points from the media rights auction in this episode of Matchpoint Paradox. Amol Karhadkar Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan Chitra Narayanan & Meenakshi Verma Ambwani 16 June, 2022 19:37 IST In the latest episode of Matchpoint Paradox, Sportstar's cricket podcast, we explore the biggest talking points from the IPL media rights auction, with help from The Hindu Businessline. Amol Karhadkar Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan Chitra Narayanan & Meenakshi Verma Ambwani 16 June, 2022 19:37 IST The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reaped a total revenue of ₹48,390 crore through Indian Premier League's (IPL's) media rights. At the end of intense bidding over three days through e-auction, BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced the winning bidders on Tuesday.Star India has bagged the television rights for ₹23,575 crore, while the Viacom 18-led combine has been awarded the digital rights for Indian sub-continent at ₹23,758 crore. The rest of the world rights were divided between Viacom 18 and Times Internet Ltd. for a total figure of ₹1,057 crore. Sportstar and The Hindu Businessline analyse the biggest talking points from the media rights auction in this episode of Matchpoint Paradox.