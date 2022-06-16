Sportstar Explains: IPL Media Rights - BCCI scores jackpot, will the benefits trickle down?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reaped a total revenue of ₹48,390 crore through Indian Premier League’s (IPL’s) media rights. At the end of intense bidding over three days through e-auction, BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced the winning bidders on Tuesday.

Star India has bagged the television rights for ₹23,575 crore, while the Viacom 18-led combine has been awarded the digital rights for Indian sub-continent at ₹23,758 crore. The rest of the world rights were divided between Viacom 18 and Times Internet Ltd. for a total figure of ₹1,057 crore.

Sportstar and The Hindu Businessline analyse the biggest talking points from the media rights auction in this episode of Matchpoint Paradox.