PODCAST: Mithun Manhas on reviving J&K cricket, missing out on India cap and much more

Former Delhi cricketer Mithun Manhas speaks to Sportstar’s Vijay Lokapally about being the Ranji Trophy captain, his coaching stint in the IPL and reviving J&K women’s and men’s cricket.

Vijay Lokapally
CHENNAI 12 May, 2023 19:05 IST
