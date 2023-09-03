Podcast: With Neeraj, relay team and Parul, did India see its best-ever 30 minutes in athletics history?

In terms of the medal haul, the recently concluded World Athletics Championships in Budapest was not any different from France 2003 and Eugene 2022 for India. The contingent returned with a solitary medal this time as well. However, the colour of that medal is what makes the Budapest edition one to remember for a long time as Neeraj Chopra, the reigning Olympic champion in men’s javelin throw, added the only piece of silverware missing from his collection - a world title - something which no other Indian athlete had ever achieved.

LISTEN TO THE FULL PODCAST EPISODE HERE:

D.P. Manu and Kishore Jena, the other two Indians in the javelin throw, also impressed by finishing in top six in the final. The record-breaking performances of 4x400m men’s relay quartet of Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Amoj Jacob and Rajesh Ramesh and steeplechaser Parul Chaudhary proved to be a major surprise.

With the Asian Games approaching, the long jumpers and triple jumpers got a reality check as only Jeswin Aldrin could make it to the final in Budapest and that too in the last qualification spot.

Noah Lyles, Sha’Carri Richardson and Femke Bol were the major international stories from the 19th edition of the event.