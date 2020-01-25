National Billiards and Snooker: Advani, Sitwala, Parikh, Kothari in knockout round

Twenty three time World Champion Pankaj Advani continued with his winning spree ousting Venkatesham of RSPB to enter the knockout round at Manisha- Vascon National Billiards and Snooker Championship here.

Advani beat Venkatesham 3-0(150(119)-69(69), 150(62)- 30, 150(140)-40).

Former Asian Billiards Champion Dhruv Sitwala of Petrol Sports Promotion Board scraped past B. Jagdesh of Tamil Nadu 3-1 to enter the knockout round.

The tournament is organized by BSAM and played at P.Y.C. Hindu Gymkhana Billiards room.

Read: Aditya Mehta: 'Some of my biggest victories were against Advani'

Sitwala started with a setback after losing first frame with a huge margin of 40-152 points.

However, Sitwala did not let Jagdesh take control of the game and won the second frame 151-107 which included a break of 88 points.

He won the third and fourth frame with a comfortable margin of 151-70 and 152-78 wherein the last frame witnessed a break of 99 points.

PSPB’s Sourav Kothari defeated Gujarat’s Partthiv Jhaveri in straight sets 3-0.

The first and the third frame included breaks of 110 and 115 respectively.