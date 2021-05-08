Angad, Gurjoat to compete in Lonato Shotgun WC, Mairaj skips event

Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Gurjoat Singh Khangura will compete in the shotgun World Cup in Lonato, Italy, from Sunday.

The World Cup will kick off with the skeet event. Angad had left for training in Italy after the last World Cup in Delhi during March, and has been diligently preparing himself for the Tokyo Olympics.

RELATED | I think I perform better under pressure, says Olympic-bound shooter Rahi Sarnobat

The other Olympic quota winner -- Mairaj Ahmad Khan -- could not reach the Lonato World Cup, owing to a bereavement in his family. Mairaj said that he would soon leave for Italy to train with coach Ennio Falco.

"Whether I compete in the last World Cup in Croatia, before the Olympics, depends on the coach’s decision," said Mairaj, who had missed the final in the shoot-off during the last Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Mairaj had shot 121 out of 125, like four others, and was tied for the last two spots in the final. Eventually, one of the two who made it to the final with 121 -- Gabriele Rossetti of Italy -- went on to clinch the gold medal.