Anjum Moudgil: Putting more focus on 50m rifle three positions event ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Set for her Olympic Games debut in Tokyo later this year, rifle shooter Anjum Moudgil is not fazed by pressure.

“Olympics is the pinnacle of any sport. I have discussed various kinds of pressures with senior athletes and I am in a composed state of mind,” she said.

The 27-year-old said she would treat the Olympic competition like a World Cup and the World Championships.

“External forces make you feel there will be more pressure at the Olympics. I’m preparing myself in the best possible way and will give my 100 per cent each day. I will just work hard as usual and forget about everything else,” she said at a media interaction facilitated by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Moudgil will be taking part in the 50m rifle 3 positions event and the 10m air rifle mixed event, where she will team up with Deepak Kumar.

“I’m just putting more focus on training for the 3 positions event currently. It makes a difference in my training program. I’ve also changed my plan and Deepa Deshpande ma’am is helping me on it. I hope it increases my chance to win a medal from the event in Tokyo," she said.

Moudgil, who has been provided an assistance of Rs 38.39 lakh from the Target Olympic Podium Scheme since the time she was inducted in December 2018, needed to be away from Chandigarh since her home city does not have a range for the event.

ALSO READ | Abhishek Verma: I'm training with the belief that Olympics will go ahead

As part of the Indian shooting squad, she will head to Zagreb, Croatia to prepare for the Games. The team will leave on May 11 and take part in the European Championships and the ISSF World Cup in Osijek from June 22.

“I want to thank the federation (NRAI) and Sports Authority of India for arranging a chartered flight to Croatia. I am due to fly from Croatia to Tokyo on July 17,” she said.

With the country going through a very tough time currently owing to the COVID-19 situation, Moudgil said she would have provided food to the needy had she not been a part of the Olympic team.

“It’s good to have responsibility as people look up to us and see what information we share. I am quite active on social media and I try to help people as much possible to make them feel good through my experiences. Had I not been travelling so much I would have provided food to all I could in these tough times.

“Since I cannot do it, I try my best to share all the useful information through my social media accounts to help people as possible,” Moudgil said.