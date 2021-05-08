SAI to pay for Olympic-bound shooters' competition-cum-training tour of Croatia

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Saturday said it will bear the expenses incurred during the country's Olympic-bound shooting team's upcoming competition-cum-training tour of Croatia. It will cost Rs 3 crore.

A 15-member Olympic-bound Indian team will leave for Zagreb on May 11 in a chartered flight to participate in the European Championship in Osijek from May 20 to June 6.

After that the Indian team will take part in the ISSF combined World Cup to be hosted in the same city from June 22 to July 3.

The combined World Cup is being organised in place of the one earlier scheduled in Baku, Azerbaijan (from June 21 to July 2) which got cancelled due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in that country.

After the stint in Croatia, the team will directly leave for Tokyo to participate in the Olympics, beginning on July 23.

SAI forms working group with IOA to help ex-athletes

SAI and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) have formed a working group to help former international athletes and coaches in battling the raging pandemic.

The working group, formed by the government on Friday, consists of SAI DG Sandip Pradhan, IOA President Narinder Batra, IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta, Parlympic Committee of India President Deepa Malik, Sports Ministry Director Vijay Kumar, Khelo India Senior Director Satya Narain Meena, SAI Convenor and ED (Teams) Radica Sreeman, Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) CEO Rajesh Rajagopalan among others.

"At the state level, this will be coordinated through SAI Regional Centres/Sports Departments," an order stated.