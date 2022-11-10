Para Shooting World C’ships: Avani Lekhara finishes sixth in R2 - Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1

Reigning Paralympic champion Avani Lekhara finished sixth in the R2 - Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event at the Para Shooting World Championships in Al Ain, UAE on Thursday.

SH1 category is for athletes with lower limb impairment for competition in rifle events.

Avani was the third shooter to bow out from the final with a score of 163.8. The 21-year-old Indian had made it to the top eight after finishing at fifth in the qualification stage with a score of 620.9. However, in the final, she was trailing right from the beginning. After the first series of five shots, Avani was at the last position before recovering in the next five to be joint fifth. Eventually though, she could not find enough high 10s to stay close to the leaders.

Slovakia’s Veronika Vadovikova (248.5) won gold, Ukraine’s Iryna Shchetnik (247.9) took silver while the bronze medal went to Korea’s Lee Yunri (227.2).

In June this year, Avani had won gold in the same event at the Chateauroux Para Shooting World Cup with a world record score of 250.6. In August last year, she bagged a gold at the Tokyo Paralympics. She followed it up with a bronze in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 event, making her the first Indian woman to win multiple medals at the Paralympics.