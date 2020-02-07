Divyansh Panwar, Saurabh Chaudhary win gold in InterShoot competition

Divyansh Singh Panwar continued his domination in the European circuit, winning the men’s air rifle gold with impressive scores of 252.1 in final and 632.4 in qualification, in the InterShoot international competition at the Hague in the Netherlands on Thursday.

Divyansh won the final with a 1.2 point margin over Alexis Raynaud of France, while compatriot Pratik Borse climbed to the third spot. Asian Games silver medallist Deepak Kumar, who has won the Olympic quota in air rifle like Divyansh shot 628.4 in qualification and was placed fifth subsequently.

Saurabh Chaudhary, who had won six gold medals in the World Cups last season including two individual medals, was a class act yet again, winning the air pistol event with a total of 243.3. He outclassed Tiago Carapinha of Portugal by seven points.

In the qualification stage, however, Saurabh was overtaken to the top spot by Nikhil Kumar who shot 586, but was eventually placed seventh. There was another gold for India, as the Youth Olympics silver medallist Shahu Tushar Mane won the junior men’s air rifle with 251.9, after topping qualification with 626.0. Compatriot Sanskar Havelia who shot the second-best score of 624.1 in qualification, placed third in the final.