More Sports Shooting Shooting Shooters Anjum and Shriyanka rise for a cause Anjum Moudgil along with fellow rifle shooter Shriyanka Sadangi have decided to raise Rs 4.5 lakh for daily wage workers at Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range. Kamesh Srinivasan New Delhi 24 July, 2020 18:03 IST Anjum Moudgil (left) and Shriyanka Sadangi have decided to raise money for the daily wage workers at Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Kamesh Srinivasan New Delhi 24 July, 2020 18:03 IST World Championship silver medallist Anjum Moudgil along with fellow rifle shooter Shriyanka Sadangi have sprung up to support the daily wage temporary workers at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in the national capital.With the help of the coaches, the duo have identified 15 workers who set up targets, fill cylinders and do many other work. They have planned to raise a minimum of 4.5 lakh rupees, so that each worker could get Rs.10,000 for the next three months."They have been severely affected during the pandemic. They have been unable to find work after the World Cup got cancelled and there was no camp at the range during lockdown," said Anjum, who has already sold four of her eight art works that she had pledged to support the cause.READ| National shooting camp to resume from 1 August - NRAI The proceeds go to Play for India, managed by GoSports Foundation, which will collect the funds and direct it towards the needy workers."They have contributed to India’s tremendous growth in shooting. It is time for us to contribute and support them," Anjum said.Both Anjum and Shriyanka plead for donation which can be made through the website.https://playfor.in/initiatives/shooting/ Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess at 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.