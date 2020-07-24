Shooters Anjum and Shriyanka rise for a cause

World Championship silver medallist Anjum Moudgil along with fellow rifle shooter Shriyanka Sadangi have sprung up to support the daily wage temporary workers at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in the national capital.

With the help of the coaches, the duo have identified 15 workers who set up targets, fill cylinders and do many other work. They have planned to raise a minimum of 4.5 lakh rupees, so that each worker could get Rs.10,000 for the next three months.

"They have been severely affected during the pandemic. They have been unable to find work after the World Cup got cancelled and there was no camp at the range during lockdown," said Anjum, who has already sold four of her eight art works that she had pledged to support the cause.

The proceeds go to Play for India, managed by GoSports Foundation, which will collect the funds and direct it towards the needy workers.

"They have contributed to India’s tremendous growth in shooting. It is time for us to contribute and support them," Anjum said.

Both Anjum and Shriyanka plead for donation which can be made through the website.

https://playfor.in/initiatives/shooting/