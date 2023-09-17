MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Elavenil strikes gold in Rio Shooting World Cup

Elavenil was perfection personified in the strong eight-woman final field, never scoring below 10.1 throughout the 24 shots.

Published : Sep 17, 2023 11:39 IST , Rio de Janeiro - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Elavenil Valarivan finished with a score of 252.2.
FILE PHOTO: Elavenil Valarivan finished with a score of 252.2. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Elavenil Valarivan finished with a score of 252.2. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Olympian Elavenil Valarivan won the women’s 10m air rifle event to clinch her second gold at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol competition here.

Elavenil was perfection personified in the strong eight-woman final field, never scoring below 10.1 throughout the 24 shots.

She finished with a score of 252.2 to outgun France’s 20-year-old sensation Oceanne Muller, who won silver with 251.9. China’s Zhang Jiale bagged the bronze.

Also read | Neeraj Chopra finishes 2nd in Diamond League finals, Vadlejch wins

Elavenil had qualified for the final at eighth and final spot with a score of 630.5.

Muller had topped with 633.7. Two Chinese shooters Zhang Jiale and Zhang Yu (Olympian) and reigning European champion Jeanette Hegg Duestad of Norway were also among the finalists.

In the men’s 10m air rifle event, Sandeep Singh, India’s lone contender, shot 628.2 in qualification to finish in the 14th spot.

On Friday, Elavenil had teamed up with Sandeep in the 10m air rifle mixed team event to finish fifth with a combined score of 629.1.

The fourth and final medal round spot went to Israel, who were 0.5 points ahead of the Indian pair in the 42-team field.

While Elavenil shot 314.8, Sandeep shot 314.3 as the Indians narrowly missed a shot at bronze. Israel did win bronze eventually, while Germany won gold and the silver went to Hungary.

A 16-member Indian team was taking part in the Rio World Cup in seven Olympic events. Italy leads the medal standings with two gold while India is joint third with Armenia.

Related stories

Related Topics

Elavenil Valarivan /

International Shooting Sport Federation

Latest on Sportstar

  1. 2023 ODI World Cup venues: Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad — capacity, pitch info and areas that need attention
    V.S. Aravind ,V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Elavenil strikes gold in Rio Shooting World Cup
    PTI
  3. Who has won the most Asian Games medals for India?
    Team Sportstar
  4. North Korea athletes travel to Asian Games: state media
    AFP
  5. Indian Football: Pyari Xaxa, the ‘Ferrari’ of the women’s team is ready to shine at Asian Games 2023
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Shooting

  1. Elavenil strikes gold in Rio Shooting World Cup
    PTI
  2. Asian Games 2022: Indian shotgun contingent most likely to miss foreign coaches, Dradi to head home
    PTI
  3. Saurabh Chaudhary returns to action at the ISSF World Cup in Rio
    Team Sportstar
  4. Five junior shooters’ participation in Asian Championships subject to clearance from NRAI disciplinary panel
    PTI
  5. Mehuli Ghosh: Shooting for the stars and Olympic glory
    Santadeep Dey
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. 2023 ODI World Cup venues: Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad — capacity, pitch info and areas that need attention
    V.S. Aravind ,V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Elavenil strikes gold in Rio Shooting World Cup
    PTI
  3. Who has won the most Asian Games medals for India?
    Team Sportstar
  4. North Korea athletes travel to Asian Games: state media
    AFP
  5. Indian Football: Pyari Xaxa, the ‘Ferrari’ of the women’s team is ready to shine at Asian Games 2023
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment