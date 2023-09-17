Neeraj Chopra finishes 2nd in Diamond League finals, Vadlejch wins

Neeraj Chopra landed a best throw of 83.80m to finish second at the Diamond League finals in Eugene on Saturday.

Chopra had won the crown in 2022 with a best attempt of 88.44m.

Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch ended as the Diamond League champion with a best throw of 84.24m, which came on his final attempt.

The recently-crowned World champion failed to get going on first chance and got a no throw. His best effort came on the second try where he landed the javelin at 83.80m.

Chopra followed up the effort with 81.37, 80.74, and 80.90m which could help him pip Vadlejch. .

The Czech athlete, and the bronze medallist from the Worlds this year, took the lead from the outset with a throw of 84.01m. He signed off in style by improving on the distance on the final try.

Not only was Chopra fighting to get the lead but had to deal with pressure from Finland’s Oliver Helander in third place. Helander finished with a best of 83.74m, just six centimetres short of the Indian’s mark.

Chopra will now be in action during the Asian Games in Hangzhou which commence on September 23.