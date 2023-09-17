MagazineBuy Print

Neeraj Chopra finishes 2nd in Diamond League finals, Vadlejch wins

Chopra landed a best throw of 83.80m to finish second at the Diamond League finals in Eugene on Saturday.

Published : Sep 17, 2023 01:41 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Neeraj Chopra competes in the men’s javelin throw final during the Diamond League athletics meeting at Stadion Letzigrund stadium in Zurich.
India’s Neeraj Chopra competes in the men’s javelin throw final during the Diamond League athletics meeting at Stadion Letzigrund stadium in Zurich. | Photo Credit: AFP
India’s Neeraj Chopra competes in the men’s javelin throw final during the Diamond League athletics meeting at Stadion Letzigrund stadium in Zurich. | Photo Credit: AFP

Neeraj Chopra landed a best throw of 83.80m to finish second at the Diamond League finals in Eugene on Saturday.

Chopra had won the crown in 2022 with a best attempt of 88.44m.

Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch ended as the Diamond League champion with a best throw of 84.24m, which came on his final attempt.

The recently-crowned World champion failed to get going on first chance and got a no throw. His best effort came on the second try where he landed the javelin at 83.80m.

Chopra followed up the effort with 81.37, 80.74, and 80.90m which could help him pip Vadlejch. .

The Czech athlete, and the bronze medallist from the Worlds this year, took the lead from the outset with a throw of 84.01m. He signed off in style by improving on the distance on the final try.

Not only was Chopra fighting to get the lead but had to deal with pressure from Finland’s Oliver Helander in third place. Helander finished with a best of 83.74m, just six centimetres short of the Indian’s mark.

Chopra will now be in action during the Asian Games in Hangzhou which commence on September 23.

Related Topics

Neeraj Chopra /

Diamond League

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
