GetImageContent.jpg

ISSF Junior World C’ships 2023: Sanjana, Harmehar bags silver in mixed skeet

ISSF Junior World C’ships 2023: With the silver medal, India stayed in second place on the medals table with four gold, four silver and three bronze medals. China kept rising at the top with six gold, eight silver and four bronze medals.

Published : Jul 19, 2023 20:49 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sanjana Sood and Harmehar Singh Lally with the mixed skeet silver medal in the Junior World Championship in Changwon, Korea, on Wednesday.
Sanjana Sood and Harmehar Singh Lally with the mixed skeet silver medal in the Junior World Championship in Changwon, Korea, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Sanjana Sood and Harmehar Singh Lally with the mixed skeet silver medal in the Junior World Championship in Changwon, Korea, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sanjana Sood and Harmehar Singh Lally bagged the mixed skeet silver medal in the Junior World Championship in Changwon, Korea, on Wednesday.

Andrea Galardini and Sara Bongini of Italy beat the Indian pair 43-38 in the match for the gold. It was a commendable performance by Sanjana and Harmekar, as they won the shoot-off 26-24 against the American team after the two teams were tied on 140 in the qualification phase, for the right to challenge Italy for the gold.

With that medal, India stayed in second place on the medals table with four gold, four silver and three bronze medals. China kept rising at the top with six gold, eight silver and four bronze medals.

Results:
25m sports pistol:
Junior women: 1. Zuo Qingyi (Chn) 34 (587); 2. Kim Minseo (Kor) 30 (581); 3. Ada Korkhin (USA) 28 (579); 4. Payal Khatri 22 (578); 19. Simranpreet Kaur Brar 574; 24. Naamya Kapoor 571; 25. Divanshi 571; 26. Megana Sadula 570; 33. Tejaswani 563.
50m rifle 3-position:
Junior men: 1. Romain Aufrere (Fra) 459.9 (590); 2. Jens Oestli (Nor) 457.4 (584); 3. Ye Yishun (Chn) 446.4 (588); 4. Sartaj Singh Tiwana 436.2 (584); 16. Shivam Dabas 580; 21. Parikshit Brar 579; 28. Ramanya Tomer 576.
Skeet mixed team:
1. Italy (Andrea Galardini, Sara Bongini) 43 (141); 2. India (Sanjana Sood, Harmehar Singh Lally) 38 (140)26; 3. USA 41 (140)24; 4. Germany32 (137); 9. India-1 (Raiza Dhillon, Munek Battula) 133.

Dhruv Jurel: Ready to take on the world with Mamba Mentality

Shayan Acharya
Usman Khawaja

Statsman: Usman Khawaja’s unique feat, Stokes’ early declaration and more

Mohandas Menon
