ISSF Junior World C’ships 2023: Sanjana, Harmehar bags silver in mixed skeet

Sanjana Sood and Harmehar Singh Lally bagged the mixed skeet silver medal in the Junior World Championship in Changwon, Korea, on Wednesday.

Andrea Galardini and Sara Bongini of Italy beat the Indian pair 43-38 in the match for the gold. It was a commendable performance by Sanjana and Harmekar, as they won the shoot-off 26-24 against the American team after the two teams were tied on 140 in the qualification phase, for the right to challenge Italy for the gold.

READ MORE | Ganemat Sekhon tunes to be at her best

With that medal, India stayed in second place on the medals table with four gold, four silver and three bronze medals. China kept rising at the top with six gold, eight silver and four bronze medals.