MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Para-shooter Rudransh creates world record on way to pistol gold at WSPS World Cup, Avani falters

The 16-year-old Rudransh created a world record in the event, shooting a score of 231.1 in the final, while Nihal shot 222.2 to finish second.

Published : Jul 10, 2023 21:14 IST , Osijek - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Avani, who had earlier won gold in the R2 10M Air Rifle SH1 category, finished sixth with a score of 168 in the R3 Mixed 10m air rifle prone SH1 event.
Avani, who had earlier won gold in the R2 10M Air Rifle SH1 category, finished sixth with a score of 168 in the R3 Mixed 10m air rifle prone SH1 event. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Avani, who had earlier won gold in the R2 10M Air Rifle SH1 category, finished sixth with a score of 168 in the R3 Mixed 10m air rifle prone SH1 event. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India para-shooters Rudransh Khandelwal and Nihal Singh won the gold and silver respectively in the P4 Mixed 50m pistol SH1 category at the World Shooting Para Sport (WSPS) World Cup here on Monday.

The 16-year-old Rudransh created a world record in the event, shooting a score of 231.1 in the final, while Nihal shot 222.2 to finish second.

Rudransh broke the world record of Khel Ratna awardee Manish Narwal, who won gold at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Nihal was the leader at the end of the qualification round with a score of 536, while Rudransh was fifth with 529.

ALSO READ: Priyansh becomes world U-21 champion in compound archery

Four Indians, including Francis Rubina and Rahul Jakhar, had made it to the eight-shooter final. Rubina finished fifth with 158.5 points while Jakhar shot 142 to be placed sixth.

In the R3 Mixed 10m air rifle prone SH1 event, India’s paralympic gold medallist at the Tokyo Olympics, Avani Lekhara finished sixth with a score of 168.

Avani had earlier won gold in the R2 10M Air Rifle SH1 category.

Swaroop Unhalkar too had bagged a gold medal earlier in the World Cup with a score of 245.9 in men’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 beating his Hungarian competitor Csaba Rescsik by a difference of 0.9 points.

Related stories

Related Topics

Avani Lekhara /

Rudrash Khandelwal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Para-shooter Rudransh creates world record on way to pistol gold at WSPS World Cup, Avani falters
    PTI
  2. Wimbledon 2023 Day 8 LIVE Score: Djokovic beats Hurkacz; Eubanks upsets Tsitsipas; Alcaraz in action later
    Team Sportstar
  3. More national derby games possible when revamped Champions League starts next year
    AP
  4. Asian Games Wrestling Trials: Ad-hoc panel fails to set date, asks IOA to approach OCA
    PTI
  5. How Muhammed Anas lost his Asian Athletics Championships 2023 berth
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Shooting

  1. Para-shooter Rudransh creates world record on way to pistol gold at WSPS World Cup, Avani falters
    PTI
  2. Skeet shooters to take aim first at Lonato Shotgun World Cup
    PTI
  3. I don’t think there will be any kind of pressure, says Esha Singh on Asian Games debut
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Indian shooting teams for World Championships, Asian Games announced: Anjum Moudgil misses out, no Rudrankksh in Baku
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. National selection trials: Anuradha, Kunal win 10m Air Pistol in Group A
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Para-shooter Rudransh creates world record on way to pistol gold at WSPS World Cup, Avani falters
    PTI
  2. Wimbledon 2023 Day 8 LIVE Score: Djokovic beats Hurkacz; Eubanks upsets Tsitsipas; Alcaraz in action later
    Team Sportstar
  3. More national derby games possible when revamped Champions League starts next year
    AP
  4. Asian Games Wrestling Trials: Ad-hoc panel fails to set date, asks IOA to approach OCA
    PTI
  5. How Muhammed Anas lost his Asian Athletics Championships 2023 berth
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment