Para-shooter Rudransh creates world record on way to pistol gold at WSPS World Cup, Avani falters

India para-shooters Rudransh Khandelwal and Nihal Singh won the gold and silver respectively in the P4 Mixed 50m pistol SH1 category at the World Shooting Para Sport (WSPS) World Cup here on Monday.

The 16-year-old Rudransh created a world record in the event, shooting a score of 231.1 in the final, while Nihal shot 222.2 to finish second.

Rudransh broke the world record of Khel Ratna awardee Manish Narwal, who won gold at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Nihal was the leader at the end of the qualification round with a score of 536, while Rudransh was fifth with 529.

Four Indians, including Francis Rubina and Rahul Jakhar, had made it to the eight-shooter final. Rubina finished fifth with 158.5 points while Jakhar shot 142 to be placed sixth.

In the R3 Mixed 10m air rifle prone SH1 event, India’s paralympic gold medallist at the Tokyo Olympics, Avani Lekhara finished sixth with a score of 168.

Avani had earlier won gold in the R2 10M Air Rifle SH1 category.

Swaroop Unhalkar too had bagged a gold medal earlier in the World Cup with a score of 245.9 in men’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 beating his Hungarian competitor Csaba Rescsik by a difference of 0.9 points.