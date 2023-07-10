MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Games 2022: Return of Dipa Karmakar the highlight at the gymnastics Asiad trials

Dipa, whose 21-month suspension for a positive dope test ended on July 10, has reportedly been training for the last few months with an aim to make a comeback in the Asian Games.

Published : Jul 10, 2023 16:58 IST , Bhubaneswar - 1 MIN READ

Y. B. Sarangi
File Photo: It will be interesting to see how the World Cup, Commonwealth Games and Asian championships medallist tackles the challenge of competing with younger gymnasts.
File Photo: It will be interesting to see how the World Cup, Commonwealth Games and Asian championships medallist tackles the challenge of competing with younger gymnasts. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

File Photo: It will be interesting to see how the World Cup, Commonwealth Games and Asian championships medallist tackles the challenge of competing with younger gymnasts. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Rio Olympics’ fourth place finisher in vault Dipa Karmakar’s return to competitive gymnastics will be the biggest highlight of the two-day selection trials for the Asian Games starting at the Kalinga Stadium here on Tuesday.

The Tripura gymnast, whose 21-month suspension for a positive dope test ended on July 10, has reportedly been training for the last few months with an aim to make a comeback in the continental extravaganza.

ALSO READ
Success rate in penalty corner conversion is a team effort: Harmanpreet Singh

It will be interesting to see how the World Cup, Commonwealth Games and Asian championships medallist Dipa, who struggled with injuries for some time and will turn 30 next month, tackles the challenge of competing with younger gymnasts.

An Asian medallist and a vault specialist like Dipa, Olympian Pranati Nayak, who gave a below par performance in the Asian championships in Singapore last month, will try to improve her showing and stake her claim in the Asian Games squad.

A mix of young and experienced gymnasts, including Yogeshwar Singh, Rakesh Patra, Ashish Kumar, Satyajit Mondal, Saif Tamboli, Pranati Das and Protistha Samata, will also seek to earn Asiad berths.

ALSO READ
FIFAe Nations Cup 2023: All you need to know about India at the FIFA World Cup of esports

A total of 39 male and female gymnasts have been shortlisted for the trials.

Apart from selecting the Asian Games squad, the Gymnastics Federation of India will also pick core probables for National camps and upcoming international competitions.

Related stories

Related Topics

Dipa Karmakar /

Asian Games /

2022 Asian Games

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2023 HIGHLIGHTS, Day 7: Djokovic leads by two sets before play suspended
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2022: Return of Dipa Karmakar the highlight at the gymnastics Asiad trials
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Wimbledon 2023, Day Seven Wrap: Swiatek, Svitolina reach quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sunil Gavaskar turns 74: Celebrating the legendary batsman’s top five knocks
    Team Sportstar
  5. ICC re-elects Bajwa, Usmani in CEC for two more years, Denmark’s Butt is new entrant
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. Asian Games 2022: Return of Dipa Karmakar the highlight at the gymnastics Asiad trials
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2023 HIGHLIGHTS, Day 7: Djokovic leads by two sets before play suspended
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2022: Return of Dipa Karmakar the highlight at the gymnastics Asiad trials
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Wimbledon 2023, Day Seven Wrap: Swiatek, Svitolina reach quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sunil Gavaskar turns 74: Celebrating the legendary batsman’s top five knocks
    Team Sportstar
  5. ICC re-elects Bajwa, Usmani in CEC for two more years, Denmark’s Butt is new entrant
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment