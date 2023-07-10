FIFAe Nations Cup 2023: All you need to know about India at the FIFA World Cup of esports

The FIFAe Nations Cup 2023 is the official international competition of FIFA, allowing the best players from across the globe to represent their countries. It is often called the FIFA World Cup of Esports.

The final stage of the tournament has 24 teams, divided into six groups of four countries each.

Originally scheduled to be a biennial event, the tournament started in 2019 in England, where France was crowned champion after beating Argentina in the final.

The 2021 edition of the tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak but it resumed in 2022. Brazil won the FIFAe Nations Cup 2022, beating Poland 2-1 in the final.

Team Brazil comprised Gabriel Crepaldi, Klinger Correa and Paulo Henrique Chaves while Poland was represented by Bartosz Jakubowski, Damian Augustyniak and Kacper Furmanek.

Which game is played in FIFAe Nations Cup 2023?

FIFAe Nations Cup will feature FIFA 23 by Electronic Arts (EA Sports) and will be played on PlayStation 5. In its debut season three years ago, the tournament featured the FIFA version of that year, FIFA 19.

How big is the FIFA 22 game, and how many people play it?

FIFA is one of the most popular games, and the 2022 edition already has a player base of nine million.

What is the format and prize pool for the tournament?

The prize pool for the FIFAe Nations Cup is USD 1,000,000, which is about 8 crore 26 lakh rupees in INR, and the winner is decided through a 2v2 contest.

Four groups of six nations will play each other in a round-robin format. Each nation has one substitute, making a total of three players per squad. The top four nations from every group qualify for the knockout stage, from the Round-of-16 to the final.

The world's best 24 nations are ready for the #FeNC 🌎



Who will conquer the rest and become the Champion? 🥇



Watch the #FIFAe Nations Cup 👉11 to 14 July live on https://t.co/5Dotna6kr8 & Twitch pic.twitter.com/xfj40inxOR — FIFAe (@FIFAe) July 2, 2023

The tournament will also affect rankings according to the places the countries finish at.

The FIFAe Nations Cup will award a fixed number of points to their ranking. FeNC Champion: 1750 points Qualified for Final: 1250 points Qualified for Semi-Final: 900 points Qualified for Quarter-Final: 650 points Qualified for Round of 16: 400 points Qualified for Group Stage: 275 points

In the FIFAe Nations Series 2023, the performance over previous seasons will be factored into the ranking with a lower relevance factor – one of the previous season with 50% and the pre-previous season with 25%.

What are the current FIFAe Rankings?

Here are the top 10 FIFAe nations before the FIFAe Nations Cup finals:

Brazil – 1647.41

Poland – 1249.74

Argentina – 1056.87

Sweden – 1026.96

Italy – 1004.85

India – 992.97

Portugal – 977.44

France – 973.01

Canada – 964.62

Singapore – 950.83

What is India’s ranking in FIFAe?

India is ranked sixth in the international FIFAe rankings, which is its best-ever ranking in the competition. It is a 12-spot improvement from whare the eTigers were last year.

Has India qualified for FIFAe Nations Cup?

This is India’s second appearance in the FIFAe Nations Cup. In its maiden appearance, in 2022, India made a group stage exit, following losses to Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Mexico and Morocco.

But it had made a strong comeback this year.

The eTigers began their FIFAe Nations Series 2023 journey in December 2022, in the Play-Ins stage, progressing then to the layoffs after making their way through the Online Qualifiers Main Stage in April.

RELATED: FIFAe Club World Cup: RBLZ Gaming – RB Leipzig crowned World Champion 2023

Represented by the Charanjot, Saransh, Siddh, and Saksham, they narrowly lost the first round of the double-elimination bracket to Indonesia (2-3 on aggregate) in a close encounter, but fought back with consecutive victories against New Zealand (0-9 on aggregate) and Japan (1-2 on aggregate).

When is India starting its campaign in the FIFAe Nations Cup 2023?

India will begin its campaign against Germany on July 11 (Tuesday) and play all its five opponents in back-to-back games over three days (July 11-13, 2023).

India’s schedule for the FIFAe Nations Cup 2023:

July 11:

India vs Germany — Round 1 — 10:30 pm

South India vs India — Round 2 — 10:55 pm

India vs Sweden — Round 3 — 11:20 pm

July 12:

India vs Israel — Round 4 — 12:05 am

Peru vs India — Round 5 — 12:30 am

Germany vs India — Round 6 — 10:30 pm

India vs South India — Round 7 — 10:55 pm

Sweden vs India — Round 8 — 11:20 pm

July 13:

Israel vs India — Round 9 — 12:05 am

India vs Peru — Round 10 — 12:30 am

Who will represent India at the FIFAe Nations Cup 2023?

Saransh Jain, Charanjot Singh and Saksham Rattan will represent Team India at the FIFAe Nations Cup and will be coached by Siddh Chandarana, another sensation in the FIFAe scene in the country.

Saransh, Charanjot and Siddh were also in the Indian team for the FIFAe Nations Cup team last year.

The eTigers have been drawn in Group D alongside Israel, South Africa, Peru, Germany and Sweden.

When and where to watch the FIFAe Nations Cup 2022?

FIFAe Nations Cup 2023 will be played at the Boulevard Arena in Saudi Arabia. The last edition of the tournament was held at the Bella Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The FIFAe Nations Cup can be watched on Twitch, Facebook and YouTube channels of FIFAe.

How to watch India’s matches in the FIFAe Nations Cup 2023?

The Indian esports team can be seen in action on the Twitch channel and the YouTube channel of the Indian Football team.