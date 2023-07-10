Esports officially designated as a medal sport in Asian Games 2026

Esports has been officially designated as one of the medal sports in the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, as announced by the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games Organizing Committee (AINAGOC).

Esports is making its full-fledged debut as an official medal sport at the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou where India will be competing in four different titles - DOTA 2, FIFA 22, Street Fighter V, and League of Legends from September 23 to October 8.

The inclusion of Esports in the 20th Asian Games will serve as a great encouragement for Indian Esports athletes to pursue their passion professionally.

“With this announcement, it becomes crucial for us to expedite the development of our infrastructure, education programs, training facilities, and overall awareness within the esports ecosystem,” Lokesh Suji, the Director of the Esports Federation of India (ESFI), and the Vice President of the Asian Esports Federation (AESF) said.

“Additionally, it is imperative that we provide our athletes with top-notch equipment and resources, empowering them to deliver their best performances on international stages.”

ALSO READ: FIFAe Club World Cup: RBLZ Gaming – RB Leipzig crowned World Champion 2023

Competing at such prestigious platforms will not only provide India’s video-gaming community with opportunities to showcase their skills but also motivate them to win laurels for their country.

According to the recent “Windows of Opportunity” report on India’s Media and Entertainment industry by FICCI-EY, the number of Esports players across all competitive level games in India increased from 600,000 in 2021 to 1 million in 2022, and it is expected to reach 2.5 million in 2023.

The number of international Esports teams in India is expected to grow from 7 in 2022 to 10 in 2023.