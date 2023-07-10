FIFAe Club World Cup: RBLZ Gaming – RB Leipzig crowned World Champion 2023

RBLZ Gaming – RB Leipzig took home the trophy and USD 300K in prize money after winning an electric final at the FIFAe Club World Cup 2023.

Representing their team on the biggest stage during an intense 2v2 competition from 6 to 9 July, RB Leipzig claimed ultimate fame for its badge as the best FIFAe club in the world.

RBLZ Gaming – RB Leipzig, a team composed of Umut, the champion of the FIFAe World Cup 2022, and Vejrgang, the youngest ever FIFAe Club World Cup champion claimed the trophy, winning over Team FUTWIZ Europe after a dominating run to the final.

From the 960 clubs that started in the competition, RB Leipzig was crowned the best FIFAe club in the world and took home USD 300K out of the USD 1 million prize pool.

RB Leipzig seemed unshaken while executing flawlessly on the highest stage, crowning itself as the world’s best EA SPORTS 23 esports organisation in the world.

The excitement is only beginning as the FIFAe Nations Cup 2023 begins on 11 July followed by the FIFAe World Cup 2023™ on 16 July.

RELATED: FIFAe Nations Cup: India drawn with Israel, South Africa, Peru, Sweden and Germany

“We are proud to be able to continuously raise the stage for our clubs and players and it’s always amazing to see organisations like RB Leipzig rise to the occasion,” said Adrian Rölli, Head of eFootball at FIFA.

“This was a spectacular start to what will be the biggest FIFAe Finals we’ve ever had. Congrats to the players, coach and club on an amazing victory and setting the tone for the rest of the event.”

“Of course, we are happy that we won the money, but the trophy is so important for us three,” said Anders Vejrgang of RB Leipzig. “Everyone knows that we are the best team, and we were finally able to prove it.”

RB Leipzig took an early lead with a goal at the 30-minute mark of the first leg. FUTWIZ responded quickly, but a beautiful pass from Umut set up Anders to score, bringing the game to 2-1 in the first half of the first leg.

RB Leipzig played solid defence in the second half, leaving no opportunities for FUTWIZ to score. With a tied score of 1-1 in the second leg, RB Leipzig won the match with an aggregate score of 3-2.