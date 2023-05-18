More Sports

Indian DOTA 2 team beats Pakistan, other South Asian nations to enter Asian Championships

India will now be competing against the DOTA 2 teams from Kyrgyzstan, Philippines, Mongolia, Australia, Jordan, Myanmar, and Saudi Arabia to qualify for the 15th World Esports Championships in Iasi from August 24 to September 4.

Team Sportstar
NEW DELHI 18 May, 2023 17:43 IST
Indian DOTA 2 Team has qualified for Asian Championships.

Indian DOTA 2 Team has qualified for Asian Championships.

India beat Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal in the South Asian qualifiers to secure berth at the Asian Championships LAN Finals that are set to be contested in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from July 10-17.

Skipper Manav Kunte (mnz), Vishal Vernekar (HBK), Abhishek Yadav (Abhi-), Shahbaz Hussain (PinkMaN), Krish Gupta (Krish`), and substitute Jaikishan Malik (KaEL) effortlessly defeated Pakistan by 54-12 and Sri Lanka by 39-14 on the opening day. The team further beat Nepal by 47-24 and Bangladesh by 40-16 on second day in the best-of-one matches.

Against Nepal in the best-of-three finals, India secured comprehensive victories in the first two rounds by 34-27 and 36-34 to become champions of South Asian qualifiers and the only team from the region to qualify for Asian qualifiers.

Team captain Kunte said, “We came into the South Asian qualifiers with the goal of proving ourselves in the region and we are proud to have achieved that. Defeating all the teams from the region with stunning performances and securing our spot in the Asian Championship is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and unity of our team. We are now ready to face the best teams in Asia, and earn the spot to represent India at the 15 th World Esports Championships.”

The team qualified for the South Asian qualifiers by defeating Team Mob in the finals of the National Esports Championships (NESC) 2023, conducted by the Esports Federation of India earlier this year. Vishal and Abhishek were also part of the DOTA 2 team that won the bronze medal at the Commonwealth Esports Championships in 2022.

They will now be competing against the DOTA 2 teams from Kyrgyzstan, Philippines, Mongolia, Australia, Jordan, Myanmar, and Saudi Arabia to qualify for the 15 th World Esports Championships in Iasi from August 24 to September 4.

