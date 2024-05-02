MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WADA sanctions Tunisia for non-compliance with anti-doping code

Tunisia faces sanctions including a ban on flying its national flag at major sporting events after it was found to be non-compliant with the world anti-doping code.

Published : May 02, 2024 08:00 IST , Montreal - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) President, Witold Banka.
FILE PHOTO: World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) President, Witold Banka. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) President, Witold Banka. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Tunisia faces sanctions including a ban on flying its national flag at major sporting events after it was found to be non-compliant with the world anti-doping code.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) confirmed late Tuesday that the Tunisian National Anti-Doping Organization (ANAD) failed to fully implement the latest version of the code released in 2021 within its legal system.

Until this is addressed, Tunisia loses a number of WADA privileges, cannot host major sporting events and is barred from flying its flag at international sporting events including at the upcoming Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games in July and August.

The Tunisian Ministry of Youth and Sports reacted on Wednesday saying it was keen to adhere to the world anti-doping code and other international standards in sports.

READ | Britain’s women’s gymnastics coach steps down ahead of European event and Paris 2024 Olympics

It reassured its public and organizers of sporting competitions that it would soon make the required revisions “in accordance with the provisions of the legislative and regulatory texts of the Tunisian State” in hopes that the sanctions will be lifted.

WADA noted in a news release that Tunisia had months to address its concerns, after WADA’s executive committee in November endorsed a compliance review committee’s findings of non-compliance.

ANAD at that time provided a “clear calendar” for the adoption of amendments required to bring Tunisia’s legal framework in line within the code within four months.

But as of April 6, it had yet to take corrective actions and the non-conformities remained unresolved, WADA said.

It added that ANAD had 21 days from the April 6 official notification to dispute WADA’s allegations of non-compliance but did not do so. And so the executive committee’s November ruling became “enforceable with immediate effect. “

According to the Montreal-based World Anti-Doping Agency, Tunisia joins three other organizations that are non-compliant with its code, namely the Angola National Olympic Committee, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency and the International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation.

Related Topics

WADA /

National Anti Doping Agency /

Doping

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WADA sanctions Tunisia for non-compliance with anti-doping code
    AFP
  2. Chelsea WSL title hopes derailed by stunning 4-3 loss to Liverpool
    Reuters
  3. SRH vs RR, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals; overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. SRH vs RR IPL 2024 LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals match?
    Team Sportstar
  5. CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 Match Highlights in Pictures: Sam Curran and Co. outplay Chennai Super Kings
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. WADA sanctions Tunisia for non-compliance with anti-doping code
    AFP
  2. Britain’s women’s gymnastics coach steps down ahead of European event and Paris 2024 Olympics
    AP
  3. Indian sports wrap, May 1: Paris 2024 bound Nethra felicitated; four Indian boxers in semis of Youth Championships
    Team Sportstar
  4. Johannes Vetter: An Olympic medal in javelin throw would be much nicer than a world record this year
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. US Rowing probe: Abuse allegations against former Olympic rower, coach found to be credible
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WADA sanctions Tunisia for non-compliance with anti-doping code
    AFP
  2. Chelsea WSL title hopes derailed by stunning 4-3 loss to Liverpool
    Reuters
  3. SRH vs RR, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals; overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. SRH vs RR IPL 2024 LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals match?
    Team Sportstar
  5. CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 Match Highlights in Pictures: Sam Curran and Co. outplay Chennai Super Kings
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment