MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Pantoja vs Erceg, UFC 301 LIVE streaming info: Preview, main card; when and where to watch flyweight title fight in India?

UFC 301: UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja will make his first title defense against an unlikely contender, No. 10 ranked Steve Erceg of Australia. Here’s all you need to know ahead of the event:

Published : May 02, 2024 17:25 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Pantoja and Erceg pose ahead of the title fight.
Pantoja and Erceg pose ahead of the title fight. | Photo Credit: UFC
infoIcon

Pantoja and Erceg pose ahead of the title fight. | Photo Credit: UFC

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 301 will take place at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday with the flyweight championship bout headlining the event.

PREVIEW

UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja - one of only two current Brazilian UFC champs - makes his first title defense against an unlikely contender, No. 10 ranked Steve Erceg of Australia. Pantoja pits his 10 submissions and 8 KOs against Erceg’s 11-fight win streak in a title match that has ‘don’t blink’ written all over it.

In the co-main event, UFC Hall of Famer Jose Aldo looks to enter the bantamweight rankings against No. 12 Jonathan Martinez. Knockout artist Martinez is no stranger to tough matches, with victories over Cub Swanson, Adrian Yanez and Said Nurmagomedov. All eyes will be watching to see if former UFC featherweight champ Aldo has the magic in his hands to win and begin a new assault on the bantamweight throne.

The main card is stacked with three more must-see matches. Light heavyweight No.10 Anthony Smith looks to derail Vitor Petrino, who is ranked 15; high flying Michel Pereira faces DWCS winner Ihor Potieria at middleweight; and, grappling king of Scotland #13 middleweight Paul Craig squares off against the inimitable #14 Caio Borralho.

Key stats

Alexandre Pantoja Steve Erceg
UFC flyweight champion No. 11 ranked UFC lightweight
10 wins via submission, eight wins by knockout Nine wins via knockout, two by submission
10 first-round finishes Six-fight win streak
Main card
Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg - Flyweight title fight
Jose Aldo vs. Jonathan Martinez
Anthony Smith vs. Vitor Petrino
Michel Pereira vs. Ihor Potieria
Paul Craig vs. Caio Borralho

Live streaming/telecast information:

The UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app/website. The event will also be telecast across the Sony Sports Network.

Related Topics

UFC /

MMA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Thomas Cup 2024 Live Score, India 0-2 China Quarterfinal: All eyes on Lakshya after Prannoy, Satwik-Chirag lose
    Team Sportstar
  2. SRH vs RR LIVE Score Updates, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad faces leader Rajasthan Royals; Toss at 7PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad, Press Conference LIVE updates: Ajit Agarkar, Rohit Sharma presser begins in Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pantoja vs Erceg, UFC 301 LIVE streaming info: Preview, main card; when and where to watch flyweight title fight in India?
    Team Sportstar
  5. BAN-W vs IND-W 3rd T20I Live Score: India chasing 118 to win; Shafali takes charge with rain around the corner
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Pantoja vs Erceg, UFC 301 LIVE streaming info: Preview, main card; when and where to watch flyweight title fight in India?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, May 2: Diksha, Pranavi and Vani ready for Aramco Series Korea
    Team Sportstar
  3. USADA slams WADA for ‘half-truths’ in China doping case
    Reuters
  4. WADA sanctions Tunisia for non-compliance with anti-doping code
    AFP
  5. Britain’s women’s gymnastics coach steps down ahead of European event and Paris 2024 Olympics
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Thomas Cup 2024 Live Score, India 0-2 China Quarterfinal: All eyes on Lakshya after Prannoy, Satwik-Chirag lose
    Team Sportstar
  2. SRH vs RR LIVE Score Updates, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad faces leader Rajasthan Royals; Toss at 7PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad, Press Conference LIVE updates: Ajit Agarkar, Rohit Sharma presser begins in Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pantoja vs Erceg, UFC 301 LIVE streaming info: Preview, main card; when and where to watch flyweight title fight in India?
    Team Sportstar
  5. BAN-W vs IND-W 3rd T20I Live Score: India chasing 118 to win; Shafali takes charge with rain around the corner
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment