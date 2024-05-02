Pantoja vs Erceg, UFC 301 LIVE streaming info: Preview, main card; when and where to watch flyweight title fight in India?

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 301 will take place at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday with the flyweight championship bout headlining the event.
PREVIEW
UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja - one of only two current Brazilian UFC champs - makes his first title defense against an unlikely contender, No. 10 ranked Steve Erceg of Australia. Pantoja pits his 10 submissions and 8 KOs against Erceg’s 11-fight win streak in a title match that has ‘don’t blink’ written all over it.
In the co-main event, UFC Hall of Famer Jose Aldo looks to enter the bantamweight rankings against No. 12 Jonathan Martinez. Knockout artist Martinez is no stranger to tough matches, with victories over Cub Swanson, Adrian Yanez and Said Nurmagomedov. All eyes will be watching to see if former UFC featherweight champ Aldo has the magic in his hands to win and begin a new assault on the bantamweight throne.
The main card is stacked with three more must-see matches. Light heavyweight No.10 Anthony Smith looks to derail Vitor Petrino, who is ranked 15; high flying Michel Pereira faces DWCS winner Ihor Potieria at middleweight; and, grappling king of Scotland #13 middleweight Paul Craig squares off against the inimitable #14 Caio Borralho.
Key stats
|Alexandre Pantoja
|Steve Erceg
|UFC flyweight champion
|No. 11 ranked UFC lightweight
|10 wins via submission, eight wins by knockout
|Nine wins via knockout, two by submission
|10 first-round finishes
|Six-fight win streak
Main card
Live streaming/telecast information:
The UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app/website. The event will also be telecast across the Sony Sports Network.
Latest on Sportstar
- Thomas Cup 2024 Live Score, India 0-2 China Quarterfinal: All eyes on Lakshya after Prannoy, Satwik-Chirag lose
- SRH vs RR LIVE Score Updates, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad faces leader Rajasthan Royals; Toss at 7PM IST
- India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad, Press Conference LIVE updates: Ajit Agarkar, Rohit Sharma presser begins in Mumbai
- Pantoja vs Erceg, UFC 301 LIVE streaming info: Preview, main card; when and where to watch flyweight title fight in India?
- BAN-W vs IND-W 3rd T20I Live Score: India chasing 118 to win; Shafali takes charge with rain around the corner
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE