Pantoja vs Erceg, UFC 301 LIVE streaming info: Preview, main card; when and where to watch flyweight title fight in India?

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 301 will take place at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday with the flyweight championship bout headlining the event.

PREVIEW

UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja - one of only two current Brazilian UFC champs - makes his first title defense against an unlikely contender, No. 10 ranked Steve Erceg of Australia. Pantoja pits his 10 submissions and 8 KOs against Erceg’s 11-fight win streak in a title match that has ‘don’t blink’ written all over it.

In the co-main event, UFC Hall of Famer Jose Aldo looks to enter the bantamweight rankings against No. 12 Jonathan Martinez. Knockout artist Martinez is no stranger to tough matches, with victories over Cub Swanson, Adrian Yanez and Said Nurmagomedov. All eyes will be watching to see if former UFC featherweight champ Aldo has the magic in his hands to win and begin a new assault on the bantamweight throne.

The main card is stacked with three more must-see matches. Light heavyweight No.10 Anthony Smith looks to derail Vitor Petrino, who is ranked 15; high flying Michel Pereira faces DWCS winner Ihor Potieria at middleweight; and, grappling king of Scotland #13 middleweight Paul Craig squares off against the inimitable #14 Caio Borralho.

Key stats

Alexandre Pantoja Steve Erceg UFC flyweight champion No. 11 ranked UFC lightweight 10 wins via submission, eight wins by knockout Nine wins via knockout, two by submission 10 first-round finishes Six-fight win streak

Main card Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg - Flyweight title fight Jose Aldo vs. Jonathan Martinez Anthony Smith vs. Vitor Petrino Michel Pereira vs. Ihor Potieria Paul Craig vs. Caio Borralho

Live streaming/telecast information:

The UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app/website. The event will also be telecast across the Sony Sports Network.