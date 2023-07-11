MagazineBuy Print

FIFAe Nations Cup 2023 LIVE, Day 1: India beats South Africa 1-0; FIFA World Cup of esports updates

India made its second appearance in the FIFAe Nations Cup and will look to go past the group stage, having been drawn in Group D of the FIFA World Cup of esports.

Updated : Jul 11, 2023 23:33 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India is represented by the Charanjot Singh, Saransh Jain and Sakshan Sakky Rattan, with Siddh Chandarana as the coach in the FIFAe Nations Cup 2023.
India is represented by the Charanjot Singh, Saransh Jain and Sakshan Sakky Rattan, with Siddh Chandarana as the coach in the FIFAe Nations Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: FIFAe
infoIcon

India is represented by the Charanjot Singh, Saransh Jain and Sakshan Sakky Rattan, with Siddh Chandarana as the coach in the FIFAe Nations Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: FIFAe

India started its campaign in the FIFAe Nations Cup 2023 against Germany at the Boulevard Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on July 11, 2023.

Group D standings after India’s win over South Africa:

Game 2 results:

FIFAe Nations Cup live updates: India beats South Africa 1-0

India registers its first win in the FIFAe Nations Cup 2023 with a 1-0 win over South Africa. This gives the eTigers their first points in this edition of the tournament.

India gets a penalty and the eTigers get ahead, putting the ball at the back of the net from the spot.

Substitution for South Africa
In: Jules Bianchi, Out: Kaylan Moodley

Second half begins and Zaidapril fails to punish India, missing a key chance and the player looks very frustrated and India heaves a sigh of relief to see the scores still level. In another Group D match, Israel and Sweden are both locked at 0-0 as well.

At the half-way mark against South Africa, the score remains level at 0-0.

Game 2, India vs South Africa begins with Team India starts in red and will look to take an aggressive approach, after suffering a loss in the opener against Germany.

Game 2: India vs South Africa set to kick-off in a few minutes

Virtual players available to Team South Africa:

Team South Africa: India’s next opponent
Kaylan - Kaylan Moodley - FIFAe Rank #1
Zaibapril - Zaid April - FIFAe Rank #13

Group standings after Game 1:

Group D standings after Game 1: India at bottom after the loss in opening game.

Game 1: India loses 1-2 to Germany

However, Germany finds the net again and the recent FIFAe Club World Cup champion Umut shows his class to combine for the leading goal as the eTigers are on the backseat again.

Germany had scored early on in the game and, with Sweden and South level at the moment, India looked to be on the backseat. But India scored an equaliser and has snatched a point so far.

Team info for both players:
Team India: Charanjot Singh and Saransh Jain are representing India.
Team Germany: Levyfin, Umut

Virtual Players available for Team India:

Virtual Players available for Team Germany:

India is set to face Germany in its opening match in the FIFAe Nations Cup. The match is scheduled for a 10:30 pm IST kick-off.

Support from the stands: India will have one of the biggest supporters in Lokmanyu Chaturvedi, the live streamer tonight for the Indian Football YouTube channel. Lokmanyu is one of the most popular names in the FIFAe circuit in the country and he has played for the Kerala Blasters in the eISL.

He was the coach for the eTigers in the last edition of the Indian team, in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The FIFAe Nations Cup, having started in 2021, is the pinnacle event for countries in the FIFA esports ecosystem, wherein 24 nations compete for the coveted trophy. France won the inaugural edition in 2021 while Brazil secured the title last year.

This is India’s second appearance in the FIFAe Nations Cup. In its maiden appearance, in 2022, India made a group stage exit, following losses to Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Mexico and Morocco.

But it had made a strong comeback in 2023. It began its FIFAe Nations Series journey in December 2022, in the Play-Ins stage, progressing then to the layoffs after making its way through the Online Qualifiers Main Stage in April.

RELATED: FIFAe Club World Cup: RBLZ Gaming – RB Leipzig crowned World Champion 2023

The Indian esports team (FIFAe) in placed in Group D with Israel, South Africa, Peru, Germany and Sweden. It is represented by the Charanjot Singh, Saransh Jain and Sakshan Sakky Rattan, with Siddh Chandarana as the coach in the summit clash.

FIFAe Nations Cup 2023 groups:
Group A: Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Canada, Qatar, Denmark, Netherlands
Group B: Morocco, USA, France, Malaysia, Italy, Finland
Group C: Spain, Brazil, Australia, Singapore, Portugal, Turkey
Group D: Israel, India, South Africa, Peru, Germany, Sweden

