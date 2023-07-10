MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games would be “really tough and a different kind of challenge,” says Akula Sreeja

Asian Games 2022: Sreeja said that the Indian team would be unique because of the different styles and tactics of each player and also the kind of rubbers they use.

Published : Jul 10, 2023 19:08 IST , HYDERABAD - 2 MINS READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Two-time Senior national table tennis women’s champion Akula Sreeja with her mentor-cum-coach Somnath Ghosh.
Two-time Senior national table tennis women's champion Akula Sreeja with her mentor-cum-coach Somnath Ghosh. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

Two-time Senior national table tennis women’s champion Akula Sreeja with her mentor-cum-coach Somnath Ghosh. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Two-time national women’s singles champion Akula Sreeja said unlike the Commonwealth Games where she won a historic mixed doubles gold partnering Sharath Kamal last year, the forthcoming Asian Games would be “really tough and a different kind of challenge”.

However, the 24-year-old Sreeja said that the Indian team would be unique because of the different styles and tactics of each player and also the kind of rubbers they use.

“The first target will be to create as many upsets as possible. The objective is to stay focussed, be consistent, give my best and extend the battles as long as possible,” said the young Hyderabadi who joined her mentor-cum-coach Somnath Ghosh at the age of 12 in the one-room (one table) Global Table Tennis Academy.

“I am definitely excited and really happy to make the cut for the Asian Games. Hope to improve my world ranking also with some special performances there. The events before the Asiad should help me a lot too,” Sreeja said.

“With Paris Olympics next year, it would definitely be great to come back with an Asiad medal for sure. All top players from China, Japan, Korea will be there and so it is not going to be easy at all,” she said.

Sreeja believed that her strongpoints were topspin even as she intends to improve her strength and power and a far more impactful forehand too.

“Definitely, the recent European tour was a very long one and lost some very close matches against the Asians. So, I am conscious of the areas for improvement before the Asian Games.

“I am trying to be fit mentally and physically both. I must mention the complete support of my employers (Reserve Bank of India), my parents, the UTT Academy coaches, sponsors Dream Sports, Ctrl-S, Raheja and also the State Government for backing me so well,” she said.

“Special mention must be made about Somnath Sir (whose another trainee S.F.R. Snehit from Hyderabad was named as a reserve in the men’s team for the Asiad). He is the key person of my career, I have been with him for the last 11 years. This is a very rare combination for such a long time in any sport,” she said.

Related Topics

Akula Sreeja /

Asian Games /

2022 Asian Games /

Paris Olympics

