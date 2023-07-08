Asian Games 2022: OCA extends deadline to submit Indian wrestling squad

Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has extended the deadline to submit Indian wrestling squad for Hangzhou Asian Games 2022 by one week, as per reports.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has time till July 22 to submit the names of participating wrestlers for the Asiad.

It was reported earlier that the trials to short-list the wrestlers for the Asian Games will likely take place around July 20.

The IOA was supposed to give names of all participating Indian athletes to the Asian Games organisers by July 15 and it had requested them to extend the deadline to August 10 so that it could provide the protesting wrestlers enough time to be ready.

Six wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat, among others, had requested the sports ministry to grant them additional time to prepare for Asian Games trials.

They had contended that they are not in good physical shape to appear in trials due to their 38-day long protest against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

With inputs from PTI