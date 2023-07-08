MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Games 2022: OCA extends deadline to submit Indian wrestling squad

Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has extended the deadline to submit Indian wrestling squad for Asian Games 2022 by one week, as per reports.

Published : Jul 08, 2023 22:01 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik.
Indian Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR
infoIcon

Indian Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has extended the deadline to submit Indian wrestling squad for Hangzhou Asian Games 2022 by one week, as per reports.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has time till July 22 to submit the names of participating wrestlers for the Asiad.

It was reported earlier that the trials to short-list the wrestlers for the Asian Games will likely take place around July 20.

The IOA was supposed to give names of all participating Indian athletes to the Asian Games organisers by July 15 and it had requested them to extend the deadline to August 10 so that it could provide the protesting wrestlers enough time to be ready.

Six wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat, among others, had requested the sports ministry to grant them additional time to prepare for Asian Games trials.

They had contended that they are not in good physical shape to appear in trials due to their 38-day long protest against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

With inputs from PTI

Related Topics

Wrestling /

IOA /

Asian Games

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2023: Alcaraz survives Jarry scare, reaches fourth round
    Team Sportstar
  2. De Gea confirms Manchester United departure
    Team Sportstar
  3. Prithvi Shaw looks to retain true self as new season beckons
    Pranay Rajiv
  4. Wimbledon 2023: Medvedev survives Fucsovics onslaught to reach last 16
    Reuters
  5. Ashes 2023 3rd Test ENG vs AUS, Day 3, Live Score: Aus loses Marsh and Carey; Lead nears 200; Weather forecast updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Wrestling

  1. Asian Games 2022: OCA extends deadline to submit Indian wrestling squad
    Team Sportstar
  2. Delhi HC allows minor wrestler to withdraw plea of sexual harassment allegation against Brij Bhushan
    PTI
  3. Delhi court summons Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on July 18
    PTI
  4. Wrestling trials to take place from July 20 after ‘unofficial’ assurance from OCA
    PTI
  5. IOA ad-hoc panel pushes back decision on wrestling trials, awaits OCA response deadline extension
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2023: Alcaraz survives Jarry scare, reaches fourth round
    Team Sportstar
  2. De Gea confirms Manchester United departure
    Team Sportstar
  3. Prithvi Shaw looks to retain true self as new season beckons
    Pranay Rajiv
  4. Wimbledon 2023: Medvedev survives Fucsovics onslaught to reach last 16
    Reuters
  5. Ashes 2023 3rd Test ENG vs AUS, Day 3, Live Score: Aus loses Marsh and Carey; Lead nears 200; Weather forecast updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment