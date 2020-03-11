ISSF plans to conduct all Tokyo 2020 qualification events in time

The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) has assured all member associations that it would try to ensure the conduct of all competitions scheduled to be held before the Olympics in Tokyo, to maintain “fairness of opportunities to all athletes to win quota places’’, according to the established regulations.

The ISSF has thus reasoned that the World Cup in Delhi, originally to be staged from March 15, was rescheduled for rifle pistol from May 4 to 13, and shotgun from May 20 to 29, for the same reason.

“Many countries come up with new restrictions. That is why we request our member federations to be very careful with booking of flights and making hotel reservations for the forthcoming events’’, the ISSF stated, taking into account the uncertainty caused by the spread of coronavirus.

However, the ISSF has set April 15 as the deadline for the organisers and participants to decide about the forthcoming World Cups and Continental Championships.