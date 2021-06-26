Shooting World Cup: Manu Bhaker-Saurabh Chaudhary to fight for gold

India's Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker will compete for gold while Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Singh Deswal will fight for the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the ISSF Shooting World Cup in Osijek, Croatia, on Saturday.

India was assured of at least a silver medal on day three as Chaudhary and Bhaker shot the second-best score (387) in the final qualification round of the 10m air pistol mixed team event. They will square off against Russia's Vitalina Batsarashkina and Artem Chernousov in the final.

The second Indian team, comprising Verma and Deswal, finished third with 386 in the final qualifying round, earning a spot in the bronze medal match against Golnoush Sebghatollahi and Javad Foroughi of Iran.

However, the Indian rifle shooters competing in the 10m air mixed event had a disappointing outing.

Both teams failed to make it to the final. While Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Singh Panwar reached the second qualification round, finishing sixth with 416.1, Anjum Moudgil and Deepak Kumar failed to clear the first qualifying round. The pair came a disappointing 15th for a total of 624.6.

India has won two medals at the global event so far.