ISSF World Cup: Sawant-Rajput combo misses bronze match by a whisker

Tejaswini Sawant and Sanjeev Rajput ended fifth in the 50m rifle 3 positions mixed team event, missing the bronze medal match by a whisker as India endured a medal-less day at the ISSF shooting World Cup here on Tuesday.

Sawant and Rajput combined for a score of 581 in qualification part two with 28 inner 10s, one less than the fourth-placed Hungarian team of Eszter Meszaros and Istvan Peni, who made the cut for the bronze medal match.

In part one of the qualification, from where the top eight advances to stage 2, another Indian pair of Anjum Moudgil and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar was eliminated with a ninth-place finish behind Sawant and Rajput.

Both the pairs shot an identical score of 873 but Sawant and Rajput advanced due to their higher inner 10s count of 45 as against 43 by Moudgil and Tomar.

On Monday, Rahi Sarnobat displayed sensational form to clinch the women's 25m pistol gold medal, which was India's first in the ongoing edition.

Before that, Manu Bhaker had teamed up with Saurabh Chaudhary for the 10m air pistol mixed team silver.

She had also clinched the women's 10m air pistol team bronze with Sarnobat and Yashaswini Deswal.

Before that, Chaudhary had won the men's 10m air pistol individual bronze medal.