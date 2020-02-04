More Sports Shooting Shooting National Rifle/Pistol Trials: Manu Bhaker wins senior, junior T2 25m pistol events Manu Bhaker, a Commonwealth Games champion and Tokyo 2020 quota holder, topped qualifications in both categories, shooting 584. PTI Thiruvananthapuram 04 February, 2020 21:17 IST Manu Bhaker won the women’s competition with a final round score of 32, getting the better of Abhidnya Ashok Patil of Maharashtra, who shot 28. - ISSF PTI Thiruvananthapuram 04 February, 2020 21:17 IST Teen star Manu Bhaker fired her way to double gold, coming up with victories in both the women’s 25m pistol and junior 25m pistol T2 trials at the National Shooting Trials for rifle and pistol disciplines in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.Manu, a Commonwealth Games champion, topped qualifications in both categories, shooting 584.She won the women’s competition with a final round score of 32, getting the better of Abhidnya Ashok Patil of Maharashtra, who shot 28.READ | Indian shooting team is best in the world, says Anjum Moudgil Manu’s state-mate Gauri Sheoran came third with 24.In the Junior final, Manu shot 30, but was still better than Rhythm Sangwan, who shot 27.Haryana thus made a 1-2-3 finish with Vibhuti Bhatia coming in third, with a score of 25.Like Manu, another Tokyo 2020 Olympic quota-holder Chinki Yadav also made it to the women’s final, coming second behind Manu in qualification with a score of 582. She came fifth in the final. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.