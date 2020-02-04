National Rifle/Pistol Trials: Manu Bhaker wins senior, junior T2 25m pistol events

Teen star Manu Bhaker fired her way to double gold, coming up with victories in both the women’s 25m pistol and junior 25m pistol T2 trials at the National Shooting Trials for rifle and pistol disciplines in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Manu, a Commonwealth Games champion, topped qualifications in both categories, shooting 584.

She won the women’s competition with a final round score of 32, getting the better of Abhidnya Ashok Patil of Maharashtra, who shot 28.

Manu’s state-mate Gauri Sheoran came third with 24.

In the Junior final, Manu shot 30, but was still better than Rhythm Sangwan, who shot 27.

Haryana thus made a 1-2-3 finish with Vibhuti Bhatia coming in third, with a score of 25.

Like Manu, another Tokyo 2020 Olympic quota-holder Chinki Yadav also made it to the women’s final, coming second behind Manu in qualification with a score of 582. She came fifth in the final.