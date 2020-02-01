More Sports Shooting Shooting National shotgun trials: Sheeraz Sheikh tops skeet event Mohd Sheeraz Sheikh continued to assert his grit, as he won the competition yet again in the third National shotgun selection trials. Kamesh Srinivasan New Delhi 01 February, 2020 19:22 IST File picture of Mohd. Sheeraz Sheikh. - PTI Kamesh Srinivasan New Delhi 01 February, 2020 19:22 IST Mohd Sheeraz Sheikh continued to assert his grit, as he won the competition yet again in the third National shotgun selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Saturday.In the final, Sheeraz pipped qualification topper Gurnihal Singh Garcha 6-5 in the tie-shoot after being tied 55. Sheeraz had shown considerable efficiency in putting up two perfect rounds earlier in the day, to make the final on 119, the second best score behind Garcha and Gurjoat Singh who eventually finished third.Cosnidering that Anantjeet Singh Naruka shot 118 and missed the final in the shoot-off, after being tied with Amrinder Singh Cheema, Sukhbir Singh Harika and Abhay Singh Sekhon, it was a brilliant effort by Sheeraz. A regular member of the Indian team, Sheeraz had earlier won the second trial.In the women’s final, the reigning national champion Saniya Sheikh beat former national champion Maheshwari Chauhan 53-52, after having qualified with 111.Maheshwari did well to put up the second best qualification score of 113, behind Karttiki Singh Shaktawat who eventually placed fourth.Karttiki recovered to win the junior women’s final 51-47 against Guneet Waraich.The resultsSkeetMen: 1. Mohd Sheeraz Sheikh 55(6) 119; 2. Gurnihal Sing Garcha 55(5) 120; 3. Gurjoat Singh 43 (120).Women: 1. Saniya Sheikh 53 (111); 2. Maheshwari Chauhan 52 (113); 3. Asees Chhina 41 (110).Junior men: 1. Rajveer Singh Gill 52 (111); 2. Munek Battula 51 (116); 3. Rituraj Singh Bundela 38 (114).Junior women: 1. Karttiki Singh Shaktawat 51 (116); 2. Guneet Waraich 47 (105); 3. Parinaaz Dhaliwal 36 (109). Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.