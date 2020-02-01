National shotgun trials: Sheeraz Sheikh tops skeet event

Mohd Sheeraz Sheikh continued to assert his grit, as he won the competition yet again in the third National shotgun selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Saturday.

In the final, Sheeraz pipped qualification topper Gurnihal Singh Garcha 6-5 in the tie-shoot after being tied 55. Sheeraz had shown considerable efficiency in putting up two perfect rounds earlier in the day, to make the final on 119, the second best score behind Garcha and Gurjoat Singh who eventually finished third.

Cosnidering that Anantjeet Singh Naruka shot 118 and missed the final in the shoot-off, after being tied with Amrinder Singh Cheema, Sukhbir Singh Harika and Abhay Singh Sekhon, it was a brilliant effort by Sheeraz. A regular member of the Indian team, Sheeraz had earlier won the second trial.

In the women’s final, the reigning national champion Saniya Sheikh beat former national champion Maheshwari Chauhan 53-52, after having qualified with 111.

Maheshwari did well to put up the second best qualification score of 113, behind Karttiki Singh Shaktawat who eventually placed fourth.

Karttiki recovered to win the junior women’s final 51-47 against Guneet Waraich.