National shooting selection trials: Tejaswini tops final and qualification

World championship gold medallist Tejaswini Sawant topped women’s 50-metre rifle 3-position event both in final and qualification to assert her class in the National shooting selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Monday.

Tejaswini shot 458.7 in the 45-shot final to beat Anjum Moudgil by 0.9 point. She had emerged on top in the qualification earlier with a score of 1171, four points better than Anjum.

Nischal climbed to the third spot after having qualfied in the eighth place with 1153. Lajja Gauswami, Sunidhi Chauhan, Shreya Saksena, Gaayathri NIthyanandam and Kajal Saini were the others to make the final.

The results:

Women’s 50m rifle 3-position: 1. Tejaswini Sawant 458.7 (1171); 2. Anjum Moudgil 457.8 (1167); 3. Nischal 446.5 (1153).