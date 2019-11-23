More Sports Shooting Shooting National Shotgun championship: Manavaditya-Anushka pair wins trap mixed team gold Manavaditya Singh Rathore won his third gold in two days at the ongoing Shotgun Nationals, partnering Anushka Singh Bhati to claim win the mixed team trap gold. PTI New Delhi 23 November, 2019 18:29 IST Manavaditya Singh Rathore won his third gold in two days. - Twitter PTI New Delhi 23 November, 2019 18:29 IST Rajasthan’s Manavaditya Singh Rathore won his third gold in two days at the ongoing Shotgun Nationals, partnering Anushka Singh Bhati to claim win the mixed team trap title here on Saturday.Anushka and Manavaditya, who had won the individual junior men’s trap and team titles on Friday, got the better of Madhya Pradesh’s Priyanshu Pandey and Manisha Keer 3-2 in a shoot-off after both pairs were locked at 37 after the regulation 50 shots.Haryana won the junior mixed team trap competition when Bhowneesh Mendiratta and Kiran outgunned Delhi’s Kabir Sharma and Kirti Gupta 47-40 in the gold medal match. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.