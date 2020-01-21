National Shotgun Trials: Vivaan Kapoor, Olympian Kynan Chenai top men's trap event

Vivaan Kapoor was on par with Olympian Kynan Chenai, as the two topped

after three rounds with 74 out of 75, in men’s trap on the opening day of the second National shotgun selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Tuesday.

While Kynan shot 24 after two perfect two rounds, Vivaan had a 24 in the second round. Bhowneesh Mendiratta recovered nicely after 23 in the first round, with two perfect rounds of 25, to be on par at 73 in the second place, with Ankur Mittal, who also shot two rounds of 25.

Shamsher Singh, former national champion Anirudh Singh and Jaswinder Singh followed with 72. Asian Games silver medallist Lakshay Sheoran shot 71, the same as Arjun Singh, Aakash Kushwaha and Anant Shivan Pratap Singh.

However, Manavaditya Singh Rathore was below par as he made 66, with three identical rounds of 22 to be in the 32nd spot among 45.

Former national champion Zoravar Singh Sandhu who was scheduled to compete, did not start.

In women’s trap, World Cup silver medallist Seema Tomar picked up nicely after starting with a round of 22, with 24 and 25, to lead the pack with 71, one point ahead of Rajeshwari Kumari. Pragati Dubey (70), Kirti Gupta (69), Anam Basit (67) were ahead of Kiran and Olympian Shagun Chowdhary who shot 66 each.

Vivaan Kapoor led among the juniors as well, two points ahead of Jaswinder Singh. They were followed by Aakash Kushwaha (71), Shardul Vihan, Shapath Bharadwaj, Jungsher Virk, Vishavdeep Singh who had all shot 69.

In junior women’s section, Kirti Gupta led with 69, four points ahead of Neeru and Aadya Tripathi.

Two more rounds will be followed by the final for top six on Wednesday.