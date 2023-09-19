MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Nischal wins silver with new national record at Shooting World Cup in Rio

In qualification, Nischal shot 592 including a perfect 200 in the prone position, to erase Anjum Moudgil’s score of 591, shot at the President’s Cup in Cairo last year.

Published : Sep 19, 2023 14:34 IST - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Nischal in action at the ISSF World Cup in Rio on Monday.
India’s Nischal in action at the ISSF World Cup in Rio on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

India’s Nischal in action at the ISSF World Cup in Rio on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Teenage Indian rifle shooter Nischal won silver in the Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol stage in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, on Monday to give India a second medal on the final day of the tournament.

In her very first senior world cup final, Nischal finished behind Norwegian Rifle ace Jeanette Hegg Duestad with a score of 458.0 in the final. Duestad is the reigning Air Rifle European Champion and 300m 3P World Champion and has 12 ISSF World Cup medals to her name including five gold. She was also fourth in the Tokyo Olympics in Air Rife.

Nischal, who is in her first senior year and has three international medals at the junior level, broke the qualification national record in Women’s 3P. “It is my first world cup final and I have a medal, so I am very happy for that,” the teenager said.

READ - Elavenil strikes gold in Rio Shooting World Cup

The competition began with the elimination rounds in the morning where a total of 18 shooters were eliminated over two rounds featuring 73 athletes. She shot 587 in relay one to safely make it to qualification. So did her two compatriots, previous qualification national record holder Anjum Moudgil and Ayushi Podder, both of whom shot in relay two.

In qualification, Nischal shot 592 including a perfect 200 in the prone position, to erase Anjum’s score of 591, shot at the President’s Cup in Cairo last year. Anjum herself shot 586, but finished 10th to miss the final by a point. Ayushi was further back in 35th with 580.

Besides Duestad, the final featured qualification topper (594) and world champion Wanru Miao of China, 2018 Youth Olympic champion Stephanie Grundsoee of Denmark, Italian Olympian Sofia Ceccarello and senior Polish shooter Aneta Stankiewicz, among others.

Nischal went head-to-head with Duestad from get go of the 45-shot final. She was 0.1 behind the Norwegian after the first 15 kneeling shots and the same after the consequent 15 shots in the prone position. 

By the time Ukranian Viktoriya Sukhorukova and Swiss shooter Chiara Leone became the first ones to be eliminated after the opening 10-shots in the standing position, Duestad had opened up a gap of 0.7 over the Indian.

A 9.4 by the Norwegian for her 41st shot was cancelled out by a 9.0 from Nischal for her 42nd and the gap widened to 1.1. An 8.4 for the 43rd almost cost her a medal, but Wanru still fell short of the Indian and bowed out in fourth. Thereafter, Stephanie Grundsoee, who had moved up to second, shot a 7.9 in her 44th shot, assuring Nischal of silver and herself settling for bronze. Duestad closed out calmly for gold with a 10.2 and a score of 461.5, a clear 3.5 ahead of the Haryana shooter.

In the other medal event on the final day, Gurpreet Singh shot 574 to finish 15th in the Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol.

The 16-member Indian contingent thus returned with one gold and one silver from the Rio World Cup and finished in seventh position in the standings.

Italy topped the world cup with two gold medals while China was second with one gold, but the most eight medals overall.

Related stories

Related Topics

Nischal /

Anjum Moudgil /

Ayushi Podder /

ISSF

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Nischal wins silver with new national record at Shooting World Cup in Rio
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023: Mongolia women’s cricket team dismissed for 15 in tournament opener against Indonesia
    AFP
  3. ICC World Cup 2023: BCCI presents golden ticket to Rajnikanth
    Team Sportstar
  4. MotoGP 2023 Title Race: Onus on Martin to maximise chances as Bagnaia looks to regain fitness
    Anish Pathiyil
  5. Liverpool will give Europa League full respect, says Klopp
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Shooting

  1. Nischal wins silver with new national record at Shooting World Cup in Rio
    Team Sportstar
  2. I perform best when coach Rana is around, says Manu Bhaker
    PTI
  3. TOPS boss to inquire why shotgun coach Dradi left Asian Games shooting camp
    PTI
  4. Highly-rated Rudrankksh Patil keen to add Asian Games medal to his tally
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. Elavenil strikes gold in Rio Shooting World Cup
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Nischal wins silver with new national record at Shooting World Cup in Rio
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023: Mongolia women’s cricket team dismissed for 15 in tournament opener against Indonesia
    AFP
  3. ICC World Cup 2023: BCCI presents golden ticket to Rajnikanth
    Team Sportstar
  4. MotoGP 2023 Title Race: Onus on Martin to maximise chances as Bagnaia looks to regain fitness
    Anish Pathiyil
  5. Liverpool will give Europa League full respect, says Klopp
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment