NRAI defers national camp for Olympic core group shooters NRAI had earlier announced to hold a national camp for the Olympic core group shooters in August, but because of the prevailing COVID-19, it has been postponed indefinitely. Team Sportstar New Delhi 04 August, 2020 19:36 IST NRAI has decided to defer the camp, till the conditions are safe. - Getty Images The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) reversed its decision to hold a national camp for the Olympic core group at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, from August."Under the prevailing conditions with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic, the governing body decided to defer the camp, till the conditions are safe all-around as well as suitable for outstation travel," said a statement from the NRAI on Tuesday."Health and safety of shooters/coaches was paramount in the review of the decision. NRAI will announce a new schedule at a later date."The range has, however, been used by prominent shooters after it was reopened for the elite shooters by the Sports Authority of India (SAI). However, the training was postponed on last Thursday after a coach at the range tested positive for COVID-19.