NRAI to host two selection trials to finalise Khelo India shooters

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has announced that it would host two selection trials to finalise the shooters eligible to compete in the Khelo India Games to be staged in November.

The NRAI has made a list of 50 shooters each in air rifle and air pistol, both in the men’s and women’s sections, keeping in mind the selection criteria of the shooters being born on or after January 1, 2003.

The national federation will keep the score of the shooters in the last national championship as the base score and add the qualification scores of the two trials to form the rank. There will be no finals in the trials.

The top 16 in each of the four disciplines will get the nod for competing in the Khelo India Games. It has also been clarified that the shooters would represent the State on the basis of their residential address and not as registered with the national federation.

While stating that the dates of the trials would be announced soon, the NRAI has said that the shooters would be making all the arrangements themselves for participating in the trials.