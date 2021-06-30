More Sports Shooting Shooting Shooting World Cup: Sanjeev and Tejaswini finish fifth Sanjeev Rajput and Tejaswini Sawant placed fifth in the mixed rifle 3-position event in the shooting World Cup in Osijek, Croatia. Kamesh Srinivasan New Delhi 30 June, 2021 19:03 IST File picture of Sanjeev Rajput. - M. Moorthy Kamesh Srinivasan New Delhi 30 June, 2021 19:03 IST Sanjeev Rajput and Tejaswini Sawant placed fifth in the mixed rifle 3-position event in the shooting World Cup in Osijek, Croatia.After pulling through into the second stage of qualification, at the expense of the other Indian team of Anjum Moudgil and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, with a better score of inner-10s after being tied on 873, Sanjeev and Tejaswini missed the medal match by the same reason. The Indian pair had a lower score of inner-10s on being tied with Hungary on 581, and thus had to be content with the fifth spot.READ: Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary win mixed silverThe Tokyo bound Indian team wound up its campaign with a gold, a silver and two bronze medals in the second World Cup of the season. It had topped the table with a total of 30 medals including 15 gold in the earlier World Cup at home in Delhi in March, with a full contingent.The results50m rifle 3-position: Mixed team: 1. Poland 33 (586) 875; 2. Croatia 19 (586) 877; 3. Belarus 31 (582) 874; 4. Hungary 21 (581) 876; 5. India-B (Sanjeev Rajput, Tejaswini Sawant) 581 (873); 9. India-A (Anjum Moudgil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar) 873. Read more stories on Shooting. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :