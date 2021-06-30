Shooting World Cup: Sanjeev and Tejaswini finish fifth

Sanjeev Rajput and Tejaswini Sawant placed fifth in the mixed rifle 3-position event in the shooting World Cup in Osijek, Croatia.

After pulling through into the second stage of qualification, at the expense of the other Indian team of Anjum Moudgil and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, with a better score of inner-10s after being tied on 873, Sanjeev and Tejaswini missed the medal match by the same reason. The Indian pair had a lower score of inner-10s on being tied with Hungary on 581, and thus had to be content with the fifth spot.

The Tokyo bound Indian team wound up its campaign with a gold, a silver and two bronze medals in the second World Cup of the season. It had topped the table with a total of 30 medals including 15 gold in the earlier World Cup at home in Delhi in March, with a full contingent.