Sonam Maskar bags silver medal in the 10m air rifle event on ISSF World Cup debut

Competing in her maiden World Cup, Sonam shot 252.1 in the eight-woman final, finishing 0.9 behind Germany’s Anna Janssen. Poland’s Aneta Stankiewicz took home the bronze.

Published : Jan 29, 2024 11:52 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Representative Photo: Air rifle shooting
Representative Photo: Air rifle shooting | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Representative Photo: Air rifle shooting | Photo Credit: AFP

Sonam Maskar won the women’s air rifle silver on debut as she was beaten by 0.9 points by Anna Janssen of Germany in the shooting World Cup in Cairo, Egypt, on Sunday.

Nancy Mandhotra also made the final with an impressive qualification score of 633.1 but missed the chance to win a medal by 0.2 points.

In the women’s 25-metre sports pistol final on Monday, Simranpreet Kaur Brar finished fifth after having topped qualification with 586.

Rhythm Sangwan shot 582 and missed the final by one point. Olympic quota winner in the event, Manu Bhaker shot 580 for the 14th place.

In men’s skeet, Munek Battula shot 74 out of 75 to be among the leaders. Three shooters had perfect 75 and Munek was on par with four others on 74. Abhay Singh Sekhon (72) was in the 19th place.

However, Asian Games silver medallist and Olympic quota winner, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka was not at his best, and found himself in the 53rd spot with 67, following rounds of 22, 22 and 23.

In women’s skeet, Raiza Dhillon (68), Areeba Khan (67) and Ganemat Sekhon (67) were in the 17th to 20th spots. Two more rounds will be followed by the finals for the top six on Tuesday.

The results:
10m air rifle: Women: 1. Anna Janssen (Ger) 253.0 (632.5); 2. Sonam Maskar 252.1 (632.7); 3. Aneta Stankiewicz (Pol) 230.4 (633.2); 4. Nancy Mandhotra 209.5 (633.1); 33. Tilottama Sen 627.6. RPO: Ramita Jindal 632.0; Shriyanka Sadangi 627.3.
25m sports pistol: Women: 1. Doreen Vennekamp (Ger) 39 (585); 2. Anna Korakaki (Gre) 37 (584); 3. Veronika Major (Hun) 33 (583); 5. Simranpreet Kaur Brar 23 (586); 9. Rhythm Sangwan 582; 14. Manu Bhaker. RPO: Abhidnya Patil 578.

