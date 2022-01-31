Srinjoy confident of good show in shooting World Cup

Eighteen-year-old 10m air rifle shooter Srinjoy Datta is confident of putting up a good show in his debut World Cup in Cairo despite the change in format this year.

Srinjoy, who (along with Divyansh Singh Panwar and Rudrankksh Patil) made it to the National team based on his fine showing at the National championship in Bhopal in December, said he had been preparing well for the first international event of his life.

“I am preparing for the change in competition format. I am mentally preparing myself to face those situations. You may say it is virtual training,” Srinjoy, who shot a qualification score of 629.5 and competed in the final round in Bhopal, said on Monday after being felicitated for his selection.

After Olympian Joydeep Karmakar, Srinjoy will be the first shooter from West Bengal to compete in a World Cup. The Cairo event is scheduled to be held from February 26 to March 8.

Mentored by his painter father Sankar Datta, Srinjoy, who began shooting in 2017 at the Serampore Rifle Club, said, “Practice is the only secret to what I have been doing so far. Repetition and consistency are important. My father has taught me to remain focused on the job,” said Srinjoy, who is pursuing his graduation at Adamas University.

Sankar, who has made a range for his son at his home in Serampore, said he wanted Srinjoy – who impressed with a sixth place finish at the Khelo India Youth Games in Guwahati in 2020 – to shoot without pressure. “Everyone tells him to win a medal. I tell him don’t win a medal, just do your work,” said Sankar.

Karmakar, shooter Kuheli Ganguly, former Bengal Ranji captain Sambaran Banerjee and cueist Sourav Kothari, who were present on the occasion, had words of encouragement for Srinjoy.