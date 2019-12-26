Lakshya Cup: Olympic hopefuls to battle it out at invitational tournament

Divyansh Singh Panwar, winner in the senior category of the 2018 edition of Lakshya Cup, will be back in action on Sunday, at the invitational tournament for India’s top 20 air rifle shooters.

Conceptualised by Suma Shirur, Olympic shooter, high performance coach of the Indian junior rifle team and founder of the Lakshya Shooting Club, the unique feature of this event, which started in 2008, is that men and women compete together in the same discipline, after the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) adopted the equal shot rule, two years ago.



The 11th Lakshya Cup, recognised by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) and Maharashtra Rifle Association (MRA), will see young Panwar among the main attractions at the Karnala Sports Academy shooting range in Navi Mumbai. The Rajasthani marksman, after winning the seniors title at the tournament last year, went on to gain a quota place for Tokyo Olympics 2020 during the ISSF World Cup in Beijing.

READ: National Shooting Championship: Haryana dominates mixed air pistol event



Aishwary Pratap Singh from Madhya Pradesh is another talented participant this time. He also earned an Olympic quota place for Tokyo after making a mark at the Asian Shooting Championships in Doha this year.

Shahu Mane from Maharashtra (Asian Shooting medallist), Hriday Hazarika of Assam (World Junior Shooting champion), Shreya Agarwal of Madhya Pradesh (Junior World Cup medallist), and, Zeena Khitta of Himachal Pradesh (current Senior National champion) are some of the other prominent names taking part in the tournament.



Competitions are held across two categories - seniors and juniors. Prize money is on offer for the first three in both groups, besides special prizes for best series, maximum inner 10s and maximum 10.9s.