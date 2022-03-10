More Sports Shooting Shooting National shooting selection trials: Meghana beats Mehuli to claim top spot Meghana Sajjanar mastered the new format to beat Mehuli Ghosh 16-10 for the top spot in women’s air rifle in the National shooting selection trials at the Madhya Pradesh Academy range on Thursday. Kamesh Srinivasan BHOPAL 10 March, 2022 20:18 IST (Representative Image) Qualification topper Elavenil Valarivan finished fourth, in a strong field of 523 shooters. - Reuters Kamesh Srinivasan BHOPAL 10 March, 2022 20:18 IST Meghana Sajjanar mastered the new format to beat Mehuli Ghosh 16-10 for the top spot in women’s air rifle in the National shooting selection trials at the Madhya Pradesh Academy range on Thursday. Qualification topper Elavenil Valarivan finished fourth, in a strong field of 523 shooters. The results:10m air rifle: Women: 1. Meghana Sajjanar 16 (42.5) 41 (628.8); 2. Mehuli Ghosh 10 (44.5) 42.5 (630.9); 3. Mahek Jatana 35.5 (42.5) 629.2; 4. Elavenil Valarivan 22.5 (44) 631.1. Read more stories on Shooting. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :