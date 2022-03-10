Shooting

National shooting selection trials: Meghana beats Mehuli to claim top spot

Meghana Sajjanar mastered the new format to beat Mehuli Ghosh 16-10 for the top spot in women’s air rifle in the National shooting selection trials at the Madhya Pradesh Academy range on Thursday.

Kamesh Srinivasan
BHOPAL 10 March, 2022 20:18 IST

(Representative Image) Qualification topper Elavenil Valarivan finished fourth, in a strong field of 523 shooters.   -  Reuters

Qualification topper Elavenil Valarivan finished fourth, in a strong field of 523 shooters.

The results:

10m air rifle:

Women: 1. Meghana Sajjanar 16 (42.5) 41 (628.8); 2. Mehuli Ghosh 10 (44.5) 42.5 (630.9); 3. Mahek Jatana 35.5 (42.5) 629.2; 4. Elavenil Valarivan 22.5 (44) 631.1.

